CeeDee Lamb Comes Up Huge In Cowboys Win Over Seahawks

Over the past month, no NFL quarterback has performed better than Dallas Cowboys signal caller Dak Prescott. He has been putting up impressive numbers throughout the month of November, and finished off the month with another stellar performance. One of the biggest beneficiaries of Prescott’s elevated play has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had a huge night against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Lamb Has 12 Catches, Cowboys Defeat Seahawks

COWBOYS HOLD OFF THE SEAHAWKS, 41-35 ⭐️ Dak: 29-41, 323 total YDs, 3 TD

COWBOYS HOLD OFF THE SEAHAWKS, 41-35 ⭐️ Dak: 29-41, 323 total YDs, 3 TD

CeeDee: 12 rec, 116 YDs, 1 TD

Lamb entered Week 13 with the third-most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,066, but Keenan Allen will have some work to do on Sunday to get his 2nd place spot back. Prescott found Lamb 12 times on Thursday night on 17 targets. The receiver finished with 116 receiving yards, and had a big 24-yard rushing attempt on a jet sweep that went a long way in helping add the final points for the Cowboys.

There are still games to be played this weekend and the rest of the receivers around the league will have a chance to catch up, but Lamb did his job in keeping pace in the statistical categories. He entered the game against the Seahawks with the 6th most catches in the league, but will be in second place until at least the start of the early games on Sunday.

Metcalf’s 3 Touchdowns Not Enough For Seattle

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb tonight: – 14 touches

– 146 total yards

– 1 receiving touchdown

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb tonight: – 14 touches

– 146 total yards

– 1 receiving touchdown

– 9.7 yards per reception

The Cowboys escaped with a win. DK Metcalf only had half of the amount of catches that Lamb did, but he had a massive impact on the game with 134 yards and 3 touchdowns on the night. It wasn’t enough, though, as the Cowboys scored the final 13 points of the game to win by a final tally of 41-35.

The win was important for Dallas to keep pace in the NFC and still have an outside shot at home field advantage in the playoffs, but the result will have a far bigger impact on Seattle. Instead of their playoff odds increasing to 74%, they will instead drop to 37% as they join a convoluted wild card race in the conference. At 6-6, every game will be important down the stretch for the Seahawks.

After their mini-bye after a Thursday game, the now 9-4 Cowboys will face a massive test and opportunity, as they’ll take on the division rival Phildelphia Eagles at home on Sunday Night Football.