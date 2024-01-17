Tonight, the Bucks will be on the road for their second matchup of the season vs. the Cavaliers. It will be their first of three meetings vs. Cleveland in the next 10 days. Through 40 games this season, the Bucks are 28-12. That is the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee is 6-3 in their last 10 and is on a three-game win streak.

Coming in at 23-15 this season, the Cavaliers have the fifth-best record in the East. Cleveland is 7-3 in their last 10 and is on a five-game win streak. In their one matchup earlier this season, the Bucks beat the Cavs 119-111 on the road. Donovan Mitchell’s 34 points were not enough to lead the team to a win that night.

The Bucks will be on the road to face the Cavaliers for the second time this season

1. Bobby Portis Over 6.5 rebounds @ (-109) via BetOnline

To start his NBA career, Bobby Portis was drafted 22nd overall by the Bulls in 2015. He spent the first three seasons of his career with Chicago before he was traded in 2018-19 to the Wizards. Portis only played 28 games for Washington before he signed with the Knicks for one season in 2019-20. In 2020-21, he joined Milwaukee and has been with the team since. The 28-year-old was a part of their championship roster and signed an extension to stay with the Bucks.

He probably had the chance to sign elsewhere for more money, but he was loyal to the Bucks. Portis signed a team-friendly four-year, $48.5 million extension. The former first-round pick has not missed a game for the Bucks yet this season. Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (6.5) vs. the Cavs. Portis has gone over that number in 21 of his 40 games played in 2023-24.

2. Jarrett Allen Under 16.5 points @ (-112) via BetOnline

In the 2020-21 season, the Brooklyn Nets traded center Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The big man was drafted 22nd overall in 2017 by Brooklyn. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Nets before the trade. Allen has been with the Cavs ever since. At 25, Allen is only in his 7th professional season. His offensive game is limited, but the California native is an excellent defender and is a double-double machine.

His O/U for points is set at (16.5) vs. the Bucks. Allen has gone under that number in 21 of his 33 games played this season. It’s hard to get over 20+ points per game without adding at least a few threes. The big man doesn’t have shooting from a long distance in his repertoire. His career three-point percentage is (.179). All of his points are scored off dunks, putbacks, and layups.

3. Malik Beasley Over 2.5 made threes @ (-136) via BetOnline

Veteran SG Malik Beasley is in his eighth professional season and is playing with a fifth different team. He had choices to land somewhere else this offseason, but he chose Milwaukee. He wanted to play with their talented roster and have the chance to compete for an NBA title. The 27-year-old is averaging (11.9) points per game this season. His (.481) three-point percentage is currently the best in the NBA. Beasley is making an average of (3.0) three-pointers per contest.

The former first-round pick has started in all 38 games he played in for Milwaukee this season. If he continues this pace, it could be the first time in his career that he’s started in every game he’s played. Beasley only started 27 games over the last two seasons and is already at 38 starts in 2023-24. His O/U for made threes is set at (2.5) vs. the Cavs. He’s gone over that number in 20 of his 38 games played this season.