It’s fair to say that Carl Froch is a man who isn’t frightened of voicing his opinion on boxing, given his previous illustrious career as a long-reigning super-middleweight world champion. ‘The Cobra’ has weighed-in with his Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker prediction ahead of today’s ‘Day Of Reckoning’ co-main event.

Carl Froch Wilder vs Parker Prediction

Carl Froch certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. The former super-middleweight world champion is boxing royalty in the UK, given how success he was in the ring throughout his illustrious career. When it comes to giving an opinion about boxing, people listen to ‘The Cobra’.

Froch of course shared the ring with the likes of the Andre Ward, Jermain Taylor, Mikkel Kessler and Arthur Abraham to name but a few former opponents. Not to mention his incredible grudge matches against fellow Brit George Groves, with ‘The Cobra’ winning both fights via stoppage.

Now, Carl Froch is still seen regularly attending huge boxing events and is often seen giving his opinion and predictions on the sport. He is still a huge name in boxing of course, so his Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker prediction for the ‘Day Of Reckoning‘ co-main event will be heavily followed.

Going into the fight, Deontay Wilder is priced as the -650 favourite with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure a 43rd knockout victory. On the flip side, Joseph Parker is the big underdog, priced at as big as +400 with the majority of US sportsbooks.

Carl Froch Backing ‘The Bronze Bomber’ To Secure Another Emphatic Knockout Win

For this heavyweight clash in the Saudi Arabian desert between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker, Carl Froch believes that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will show why he is the most dangerous heavyweight in the world.

Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest punchers boxing has ever seen, and ‘The Cobra’ believes he will be able to land on the chin of Parker at some stage. If he does, then it could be lights out for the New Zealander.

“I think Wilder does do the business against Joseph Parker,” said Froch, who has discussed the Wilder vs Parker fight to great length on his YouTube channel – Froch On Fighting.

“Joseph Parker is always a capable fighter. He’s got that loss to Dillian Whyte, he’s been in a couple of close fights, obviously Anthony Joshua’s already beaten him. I would expect Deontay Wilder to probably beat Parker in style, knock him out.

“Parker won a couple weeks ago, decent little win. He spends a lot of time with Tyson Fury and he’s training with him, so he’s capable and he’s only 30, so he’s young enough to still come again. But, at this stage of his career this is a money fight for him and a fight that he’s probably not expected to win.”

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker 📊 Records: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KO’s)

Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM GMT

Approx. 6:30PM GMT 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Wilder -600 | Parker +400

