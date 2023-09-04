NFL

Arizona Cardinals Rumors: Kyler Murray Named Captain, Could Play In 2023

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Arizona Cardinals are widely projected to be the worst team in the NFL this coming season. Their roster is essentially devoid of any elite talent, and they have a terrible win projection, coming in at a pathetic 3.5. They will be playing under a rookie head coach, and it has long been believed that quarterback Kyler Murray had seen his best days in a Cardinals uniform.

Arizona Cardinals Name Kyler Murray As Team Captain

After winning Rookie of the Year in 2019, Murray enjoyed two Pro Bowl seasons before suffering a regression last year. His numbers were down across the board, including his QBR and completion percentage, and Arizona was just 3-8 in the 11 games that he started. 2022 was cut short for Murray in Week 14, as he suffered a torn ACL that would affect him well into the offseason, and beyond.

Murray will start the season on the PUP list, and there have been rumors flying that the Cardinals don’t plan on playing him at all this season, even when healthy. There is a prize for being the worst NFL team this season, in the form of USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who figures to be the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Are Teams Tanking For Caleb Williams?

Williams figures to be one of the better prospects that we have seen recently, and there will be plenty of teams that will be calling whoever obtains the #1 overall pick. The Cardinals might be doing what they can to make sure it is them who has the golden ticket, and benching Murray in favor of Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune for the entirety of the campaign.

But in a twist on Monday, it was reported that Kyler Murray was named one of the team captains for the Arizona Cardinals. While he will certainly miss the first handful of games, the team apparently values him enough to name him one of the team leaders, which is a good sign of him taking the field at some point in 2023.

The Cardinals will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders in Week 1.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

