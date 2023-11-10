On December 12, 2022, Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL, and his season was cut short for the Cardinals. Heading into the 2023, Murray was not available for the start. Arizona made a decision to bring in Joshua Dobbs while Murray was out. He started the first eight games of the season before being traded to the Vikings.

Murray is finally healthy and ready to make his return to the Cardinals. When Murray starts in Week 10, it will be exactly 11 months since he tore his ACL in 2022. It’s been a long road back for Murray and he’s eager to play again. He’s a dynamic playmaker at his best and the Cardinals will hope to see that in the final eight games of the season.

Kyler Murray is set to return this Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10

Cardinals officially activated Kyler Murray to their 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/a0TCczCHXs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023



This season will be Kyler Murray’s 5th in the NFL after being taken first overall in 2019 by Arizona. He’s started 57 games for the Cardinals and has a 25-31-1 record. The 26-year-old has had to watch from the sidelines for the first nine weeks of the season. However, he finally gets to make his return in Week 10 vs. Atlanta.

Murray’s 21-day practice window was opened on October 18 and he took the full three weeks to be back. After a win by the Bears on TNF to start Week 10, the Cardinals would have the second overall pick if the 2024 Draft started today. They’re excited to have Murray back, but they likely want to keep a high draft position depending on how the final eight games play out.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: The #AZCardinals are expected to start QB Kyler Murray this week, and it means a lot. pic.twitter.com/xIPA803hQd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2023



Head coach Jonathan Gannon told the media that the team is prepared for Murray to not look exactly like himself in his first start back. Murray might need a game or two under his belt before he feels fully comfortable. When asked about his coach’s comments, Murray said that hadn’t crossed his mind. He’s ready to go out there on Sunday and led Arizona to a win in Week 10.