Arizona Cardinals Hoping To Get James Conner Back For Week 10

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is hoping to return in Week 10 when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

Conner has been out since Week 6 after suffering a knee injury in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The severity of the knee injury was unknown so him looking to return after minimum four games missed is a good sign that this was just a minor knee injury. The Cardinals are hoping to open the practice window for Conner this week as they could be getting back both him and quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals are desperately looking to see what they have in Murray. By getting Conner back as well, the organization would like to see what this offense can be in the near future. Conner is on the older side as a running back, but has shown that he can carry a significant workload. However, the injury bug has plagued Conner over the past few seasons, so the Cardinals may be cautious with him out of the gate. They may have to rely on him more with backup running back Emari Demercado dealing with a toe injury. He missed last week’s game.

The Arizona Cardinals are currently 1 point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons according to Arizona sportsbooks.

This line suggests that Kyler Murray and James Conner are expected to be back for Week 10 of the NFL season. The Cardinals will go up against Taylor Heinicke in a very winnable game at home. Arizona has nothing to play for, so might as well see what they have in Murray before the make any franchise altering decisions. With Kyler Murray and James Conner coming back, the Cardinals should win a few more games down the line.