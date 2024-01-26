NBA

Bulls Injury Report: Zach LaVine (ankle/foot) could be out until after the trade deadline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Zach LaVine Bulls pic
Zach LaVine Bulls pic

The 2023-24 season has been an uphill battle for all-star SG Zach LaVine to stay healthy. He’s played in 25 of Chicago’s 46 games this season. Injuries have kept him off the court and the team has suffered because of it. At 21-25, the Bulls are ninth in the Eastern Conference this season. Who knows what their record would be if LaVine hadn’t missed so many games early on? 

As of yesterday, head coach Billy Donovan announced that Zach LaVine is dealing with an ankle and foot injury. He told the media he is unsure if the 28-year-old can return before the trade deadline. Not what Bulls fans wanted to hear. That means he could miss at least the next six games for the Bulls. Injuries have kept LaVine from reaching his full potential with Chicago this season.

Zach LaVine has struggled to stay healthy for the Bulls early on this season


In 2022-23, Zach LaVine played and started in 77 of Chicago’s 82 games. That will not be the case as he’s already missed 21 games. LaVine missed 17 games in December due to inflammation in his right foot. The Bulls were trying to play it safe with their all-star SG. He eventually returned at the beginning of January and helped the team win five of seven games from 1/5 – 1/18.

However, he did suffer a sprained ankle in that win on January 18th vs. the Raptors. LaVine has missed their three games since then and the team is 1-2. Unfortunately, it looks like the all-star SG is going to miss more time. Head coach Billy Donovan said he is going to miss another week. That could leave him out until after the trade deadline. That would bring his total to 27 games missed this season and only 25 played. Not ideal for Lavine or the Bulls.


This is the first season since 2016-17 that Zach LaVine is not averaging over 20+ points per game. It’s been hard for LaVine to find a rhythm when he’s been off the court so much.  The 2023-24 season has been stressful for LaVine and he hopes to return in the coming weeks for Chicago. At ninth in the East, they still have a fighting chance to make the postseason in 2023-24.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Zach LaVine Bulls pic
NBA

LATEST Bulls Injury Report: Zach LaVine (ankle/foot) could be out until after the trade deadline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic
NBA
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis had an optimistic outlook after an ankle injury on Thursday vs. Miami
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024

At 35-10 this season, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA. To improve their roster, the Celtics were actively making trades this offseason. Additions like Kristaps Porzingis…

2732f014b62a0de688a3d64b3bc04ea4
NBA
NBA: New-Look Indiana Pacers Looking To Avoid 0-4 Record With Siakam On The Roster
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 25 2024

The Indiana Pacers made the biggest trade of the current NBA season last week, acquiring Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in order to bolster their front court for the…

Ben Simmons Nets pic
NBA
Nets Injury Report: How close is Ben Simmons (back) to returning for Brooklyn?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
Wes Unseld Jr. Wizards pic
NBA
Wes Unseld Jr. will no longer be the Wizards’ head coach and will move to a front-office role
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
rsz 65ade496a796a media f448ae14eb0c4f5ea5c6ec8ef317aa64 dmid1 61orup9r6 2000x1125 1
NBA
NBA: Phoenix Suns Looking For 7th Win In A Row Tonight Against Dallas Mavericks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 24 2024
Kyle Kuzma Wizards pic
NBA
The Wizards are hesitant to trade Kyle Kuzma with the deadline approaching in two weeks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024
Arrow to top