The 2023-24 season has been an uphill battle for all-star SG Zach LaVine to stay healthy. He’s played in 25 of Chicago’s 46 games this season. Injuries have kept him off the court and the team has suffered because of it. At 21-25, the Bulls are ninth in the Eastern Conference this season. Who knows what their record would be if LaVine hadn’t missed so many games early on?

As of yesterday, head coach Billy Donovan announced that Zach LaVine is dealing with an ankle and foot injury. He told the media he is unsure if the 28-year-old can return before the trade deadline. Not what Bulls fans wanted to hear. That means he could miss at least the next six games for the Bulls. Injuries have kept LaVine from reaching his full potential with Chicago this season.

Zach LaVine has struggled to stay healthy for the Bulls early on this season

In 2022-23, Zach LaVine played and started in 77 of Chicago’s 82 games. That will not be the case as he’s already missed 21 games. LaVine missed 17 games in December due to inflammation in his right foot. The Bulls were trying to play it safe with their all-star SG. He eventually returned at the beginning of January and helped the team win five of seven games from 1/5 – 1/18.

However, he did suffer a sprained ankle in that win on January 18th vs. the Raptors. LaVine has missed their three games since then and the team is 1-2. Unfortunately, it looks like the all-star SG is going to miss more time. Head coach Billy Donovan said he is going to miss another week. That could leave him out until after the trade deadline. That would bring his total to 27 games missed this season and only 25 played. Not ideal for Lavine or the Bulls.

This is the first season since 2016-17 that Zach LaVine is not averaging over 20+ points per game. It’s been hard for LaVine to find a rhythm when he’s been off the court so much. The 2023-24 season has been stressful for LaVine and he hopes to return in the coming weeks for Chicago. At ninth in the East, they still have a fighting chance to make the postseason in 2023-24.