Turnovers have always been a talking point for Josh Allen. He finished the year with the second-most interceptions in the league with 18 on for the season, and the inaccuracy costed his Buffalo Bills in at certain points during the regular season.

But the formula has been simple: when Josh Allen doesn’t turn the ball over, the Bills win.

Bills Are 17-0 Since 2020 When Josh Allen Is Mistake Free

He entered the league as a big armed quarterback out of Wyoming, but was prone to throwing interceptions, as accuracy wasn’t one of his strong suits. Allen threw 12 interceptions and just 10 touchdowns in his rookie campaign, and it looked as though his issues had followed him to the pros.

But his interception numbers dipped over the next two seasons as he became an MVP candidate, and it looked as though the accuracy problems had been all but fixed.

Allen has thrown 14+ picks in each of the last three years, though, showing that he may still be that turnover-prone player we saw as a prospect, through it is outdone by his ability to find the end zone both with his arm and legs.

In the most recent game for the Bills, Allen was mistake-free, throwing three touchdowns and committing zero turnovers.

Buffalo was victorious, marking the 17th straight time that they have won under those circumstances. The Bills are 17-0 since 2020 when Josh Allen doesn’t commit a turnover.

Buffalo Has A Big Game Against Chiefs This Weekend

He’ll need to be on top of his game if he wants to exercise his past demons. It has largely been the Kansas City Chiefs who have been responsible for some of the most heartbreaking losses of Allen’s career, and he and the Bills will finally be at home when they take on Patrick Mahomes and company this weekend after many battles at Arrowhead Stadium.

In his two playoff losses against the Chiefs in his career, Allen has thrown for 6 touchdowns and just one interception. He had 4 scores and no turnovers in Buffalo’s heartbreaking 42-36 overtime loss in the Divisional Round in January 2022.

The contest will be the final playoff game of the weekend, and will take place on Sunday evening. The Bills are currently favored by 3 points.