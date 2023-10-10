Browns Injury Report: PJ Walker Will Start If Watson Is Out Again

The Cleveland Browns were without their starting quarterback in their last game against the Ravens, and Deshaun Watson’s absence was apparent in their offensive performance. His status is questionable for this week’s game against the 49ers, but the Browns will go a different route if he is unable to play.

Browns: PJ Walker Will Be The Starter If There’s No Watson

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Browns are planning to start PJ Walker at QB if Deshaun Watson can’t play, per @StainbrookNFL Dorian Thompson Robinson started last week. pic.twitter.com/K4HEgXAhO2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 10, 2023

Cleveland’s offense isn’t exactly an explosive juggernaut when Watson is healthy, but it was apparent that they are nearly incompetent without him. Rookie 5th round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start against Baltimore, and had a rough first day at the office. He threw 36 times in order to gain 121 yards, and threw three interceptions to go along with zero touchdowns. To make matters worse, the defense that was historically stout through three games game up 4 touchdowns to Lamar Jackson and company, and the Browns lost 28-3.

It was thought that Watson would be given ample time to heal the shoulder, given that he missed the previous game, and the Browns enjoyed an early bye in Week 5. But after being borderline to start in Week 4, it seems that things haven’t improved the way the team thought they would.

If Deshaun Watson is unable to play, the Browns will turn to a veteran instead of the rookie option that they tried last week. Thompson-Robinson looked good enough throughout training camp to win the backup job, but the team made a late addition in signing 6th year quarterback PJ Walker to their practice squad.

49ers Will Be Tough Test For 2-2 Browns

The #Browns will start PJ Walker if Deshaun Watson can’t play on Sunday, per a league source. https://t.co/6uC4oCqmS4 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 10, 2023

Walker was elevated last week to be DTR’s backup, but according to Brad Stainbrook who covers the Browns for 247Sports, the team will turn to Walker this week instead if Watson can not go.

Whoever the team chooses to put at quarterback will have their hands full. Much of the talk about the 49ers has been their efficient and explosive offense, but they have the top defense in the league in terms of points allowed, and have allowed the 3rd fewest yards of any team. They are considered heavy Super Bowl favorites at this early point in the season, and would likely make a rookie’s life a living hell with their dominance.

Walker has started 7 games in his career, all with the Carolina Panthers. His record is 4-3, and he has thrown for 5 touchdowns and 11 intereptions.

The Browns are currently listed as 5.5 point underdogs.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like