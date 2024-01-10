Despite using five different starting QBs this season, the Browns went 11-6 and made the playoffs as the fifth seed. They will be on the road to face the Houston Texans in the wildcard round. Cleveland and Houston just played in Week 16 where the Browns won 36-22. Joe Flacco had 368 passing yards that game and WR Amari Cooper had 265 receiving yards.

Cleveland has been hit with some tough injuries this season and has lost some key players on both sides of the ball. The Browns have been without safeties Rodney McLeod and Grant Delpit. However, Cleveland announced today that Delpit has been designated to return from the IR. He’s been out since December 13 but is expected to play this Saturday vs. the Texans.

Grant Delpit is back for Cleveland after missing the final three games of the 2023 regular season

We’ve designated S Grant Delpit for return from injured reserve. CB Kalon Barnes was also signed to the practice squad. 📰 » https://t.co/4cCMDzNveQ pic.twitter.com/I0Lrz1xHxn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 10, 2024



The former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is currently in his third season with the Browns. He became a full-time starter for Cleveland in 2022 and had four interceptions last season. Delpit started the first 13 games of the 2023 season for the Browns. However, he suffered an injury in Week 14 and had to be placed on the IR. Before the injury, he was leading the team with 77 tackles along with 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

A groin injury left him out the final four games of the regular season. Luckily, he had enough time to rehab and recover to be ready for the playoffs. Getting Delpit back for their matchup vs. the Texans is massive. Nobody is happier than defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who gets a serious playmaker back. Cleveland’s defense has played at a high level this season and the addition of Delpit makes them even stronger.

The #Browns have designated standout S Grant Delpit for return from injured reserve. Some potential help for the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024



Along with Grant Delpit returning, the Browns have also signed CB Kalon Barnes to their practice squad. He’s in his second season out of Baylor and was a 7th-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2022. Barnes spent time on the Steelers and Jets practice squad this season. Cleveland will look to beat the Texans on Saturday for the second time in the last month.