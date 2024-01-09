Betting

NFL Odds: Do The Cleveland Browns Hold The Best Super Bowl Value?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 22186772 168402708 lowres
rsz usatsi 22186772 168402708 lowres

The Cleveland Browns were one of the biggest surprises during the 2023 NFL season. Their defense was dominant from the start, but their quarterback issues have been well documented, and they were forced to sign a veteran QB off of his couch in order to lead them on a playoff push late in the year.

NFL Odds: Do The Browns Hold The Best Super Bowl Value?

But Joe Flacco was able to lead Cleveland to a hot finish, ending the regular season with an 11-6 record and firmly in the 5th seed in the AFC for the playoffs. They enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the league, and could hold one of the best values when it comes to Super Bowl bets over the next month.

The 49ers and Ravens are the clear and obvious favorites before the start of Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco has spent much of the season at the top of the odds board, and will enter postseason play with a +200 designation. Despite Baltimore’s convincing win over Brock Purdy and company a few weeks back, the Ravens are listed at +325, the second-shortest odds but still well behind the 49ers (via BetOnline)

Cleveland Is Currently Sitting At +2800

The two powerhouses have been the most dominant squads in the NFL all season long, and wagering on either to take home the Lombardi Trophy would be the safe bet.

But would it hold the most value?

There are some other numbers on the board that may be appealing to bettors who believe that Baltimore and San Francisco are susceptible. The always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs are sitting at +1000, and the Miami Dolphins have dropped to +1800 after their late-season slide.

Bet on Browns To Win The Super Bowl (+2800) at BetOnline

The team that might have the best betting value, though, is the aforementioned Browns. Cleveland is listed at +2800, the 6th longest odds of any of the 14 teams in the playoff field and just ahead of the Los Angeles Rams at +3300.

Of the teams that are currently listed as long shots, the Browns should hold the most value. The Rams or Texans could certainly make a run, but Cleveland has a formula of top-notch defense + a veteran quarterback who is no stranger to the playoffs and postseason runs, and already have wins over the Texans, Ravens, and 49ers so far this season.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 22186772 168402708 lowres
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Do The Cleveland Browns Hold The Best Super Bowl Value?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024
rsz eric bieniemy coaching resume
Betting
NFL Odds: Eric Bieniemy Is The Favorite For Commanders Head Coaching Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024

It is Black Monday in the NFL. There is always a rash of head coach firings around the league the day after the regular season concludes, and the Washington Commanders…

Devin Booker Suns pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Suns Vs. Clippers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024

Tonight, Devin Booker and the Suns will be on the road to face the Clippers. Phoenix is 19-17 and they lost their last game 121-115 vs. the Grizzlies. The team…

usatsi 22204454 t715
Betting
NFL Odds: Did DeMeco Ryans Win Coach of the Year Last Night?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 07 2024
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Saturday’s Texans Vs. Colts Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 05 2024
Julius Randle Knicks pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. 76ers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 05 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn9
Betting
NBA Odds: Chet Holmgren Widening His Lead For Rookie Of The Year Award
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
Arrow to top