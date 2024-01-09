The Cleveland Browns were one of the biggest surprises during the 2023 NFL season. Their defense was dominant from the start, but their quarterback issues have been well documented, and they were forced to sign a veteran QB off of his couch in order to lead them on a playoff push late in the year.

NFL Odds: Do The Browns Hold The Best Super Bowl Value?

say it with us… this defense is the best in the world 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ngRoPVClSl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 9, 2024

But Joe Flacco was able to lead Cleveland to a hot finish, ending the regular season with an 11-6 record and firmly in the 5th seed in the AFC for the playoffs. They enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the league, and could hold one of the best values when it comes to Super Bowl bets over the next month.

The 49ers and Ravens are the clear and obvious favorites before the start of Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco has spent much of the season at the top of the odds board, and will enter postseason play with a +200 designation. Despite Baltimore’s convincing win over Brock Purdy and company a few weeks back, the Ravens are listed at +325, the second-shortest odds but still well behind the 49ers (via BetOnline)

Cleveland Is Currently Sitting At +2800

The two powerhouses have been the most dominant squads in the NFL all season long, and wagering on either to take home the Lombardi Trophy would be the safe bet.

But would it hold the most value?

There are some other numbers on the board that may be appealing to bettors who believe that Baltimore and San Francisco are susceptible. The always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs are sitting at +1000, and the Miami Dolphins have dropped to +1800 after their late-season slide.

The team that might have the best betting value, though, is the aforementioned Browns. Cleveland is listed at +2800, the 6th longest odds of any of the 14 teams in the playoff field and just ahead of the Los Angeles Rams at +3300.

Of the teams that are currently listed as long shots, the Browns should hold the most value. The Rams or Texans could certainly make a run, but Cleveland has a formula of top-notch defense + a veteran quarterback who is no stranger to the playoffs and postseason runs, and already have wins over the Texans, Ravens, and 49ers so far this season.