Broncos Depth Chart: Who Are The Options If Jerry Jeudy Is Out?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read


There has been another unfortunate injury in an NFL training camp. On Thursday, Broncos star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off of the practice field with what appears to be a potentially serious hamstring injury. We are unaware of the extent of the ailment as there has been no official report released, but the cart coming out for a player is never a good sign.

Broncos Depth Chart After The Jeudy Injury

The Denver Broncos are looking for vast improvement over last year. Russell Wilson’s first season as the team’s quarterback went just about as poorly as possible, with the team going 4-11 in his starts and his head coach getting fired after the first 15 games.

But there is new management in town now that Sean Payton has been hired as the head coach, and there are new reasons for optimism for the Broncos. There aren’t many places to go but up, and they are hoping for big things in 2023.

Wilson might have some trouble finding a primary target. On one of the first days of training camp, the team lost wide receiver Tim Patrick to a season-ending injury for the second year in a row. Patrick had been developing into one of the Broncos’ best young targets during his first four years, putting up 734 yards and 5 touchdowns in his last full season in 2021. But he’ll be watching from the sidelines again, and his future with the team is very much in jeopardy.

Sutton And A Handful Of Inexperience Is All That Is Left

Things got exponentially worse on Thursday. Last year’s leading receiver for Denver, Jerry Jeudy was carted off of the practice field after favoring his upper leg. It is unclear how much time he will miss, if any, but the Broncos would certainly have their hands tied if he did.

There wouldn’t be many recognizable names on the wide receiver depth chart. Courtland Sutton was the team’s second leading receiver last season, and he should be one of the top target-getters again. The team drafted Marvin Mims Jr. with the 63rd overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and he would likely be WR2 should Jeudy miss time. They’ll have Marquez Callaway and Kendall Hinton to fill out the slot positions, and they also have someone named Lil’Jordan Humphrey on their roster as well.

The sky may not be falling yet, and we may eventually get some good news about Jerry Jeudy and his injury. But if Russell Wilson is forced into action this season with a depleted receiving core, it will only make the bounce back year that much more difficult.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
