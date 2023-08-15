NFL

49ers QB Job Is Brock Purdy’s To Lose, According To Kyle Shanahan

Anthony R. Cardenas
The San Francisco 49ers figure to be one of the top teams in the NFL for the coming season. They are returning the core of a roster that has been highly successful over the last few years, and they have some of the shortest Super Bowl odds of any team in the league. But they have a glaring question mark at the most important position in the sport.

49ers Eyeing Brock Purdy As Week 1 Starter

It started last season with injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Rookie 7th round pick Brock Purdy was thrust into action, jeopardizing the 49ers chances at a deep playoff run. But Purdy became one of the biggest stories of the season, leading San Francisco to 6 straight wins to finish the regular season on their way to the NFC Championship Game.

Disaster struck in Philadelphia. Purdy was knocked out of the game and the 49ers eventually lost, and the quarterback would require offseason surgery to repair his elbow.

It was unclear whether Purdy would be far along enough in his rehab to be available for Week 1 of the 2023 season, but it seems as though his ailments are behind him. Head coach Kyle Shanahan praised his young signal caller on Tuesday, essentially saying that the starting quarterback job is Brock Purdy’s to lose:

Lance And Darnold Providing Depth For Now

He does have some competition behind him. It was no more than 2.5 years ago that the 49ers traded future draft assets for the rights to draft Trey Lance, and the youngster has had limited opportunities due to his inability to stay healthy. With both he and Purdy seemingly injury-free during training camp, it seems as though the 7th rounder has simply outperformed the top-3 pick.

Sam Darnold is also on the depth chart. The veteran signed with San Francisco in the offseason to provide the team with quarterback depth, but it is unlikely that he signed on with the intent of being the team’s third stringer. It could be in the plans for the 49ers to trade Lance away to a needy team at some point before the trade deadline.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

