Bradley Chubb got off to a slow start as a member of the Miami Dolphins. The team gave up a first round pick in exchange for his services mid-way through the 2022 season, and while he showed some flashes at times, he finished with just 2.5 sacks in 8 appearances for the team. The size of his contract came under scrutiny, and there were questions about how effective of a pass rusher he still was.

Bradley Chubb Dominates In Dolphins Win Over Jets

But Chubb has come on for Miami in a big way in 2023, and he had his best day of the year in the 30-0 shutout of the New York Jets on Sunday.

Chubb entered the day with 6.5 sacks on the season, but he now has more this year than in any since his rookie season. Against a Jets offensive line that couldn’t keep its quarterback upright, Chubb had 7 pressures on the day and got credit for three sacks, made 7 tackles, forced two fumbles, and recovered one. He seemed to be all over the field and was the main culprit in forcing Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson out of the game, and continued the pressure when Trevor Siemian filled in under center.

Miami Will Need The Production Down The Stretch

“We took it personal from last week.” My @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay 1-on-1 with Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb after he puts in an AFC Defensive Player of the Week worthy performance in 30-0 shutout win over Jets. pic.twitter.com/IeMUe1DPyu — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 17, 2023

It felt like a make-up game for Chubb. He has been playing well during the second half of the season, but committed a crucial personal foul penalty out of frustration in Miami’s game against the Titans last Monday night. The mistake extended a Tennessee drive and turned 3 points into 7, which proved crucial in a game that finished with a one-point margin. He was blamed throughout the week by the Dolphins fan base for his gaffe, but was able to make amends just 6 days later with his play against New York.

Miami will need the production to continue down the home stretch. Their remaining schedule consists of some of the toughest teams in the NFL, and they are vying for playoff positioning as well as the AFC East crown. The Dolphins lost pass rusher Jaelan Phillips a few weeks back to a season-ending injury, putting even more pressure on the shoulders of Bradley Chubb to carry the load.

They will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a huge contest at home in Week 16.