NFL

Bradley Chubb’s Big Day Pushes Dolphins To 10th Win Of The Season

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz rawimage
rsz rawimage

Bradley Chubb got off to a slow start as a member of the Miami Dolphins. The team gave up a first round pick in exchange for his services mid-way through the 2022 season, and while he showed some flashes at times, he finished with just 2.5 sacks in 8 appearances for the team. The size of his contract came under scrutiny, and there were questions about how effective of a pass rusher he still was.

Bradley Chubb Dominates In Dolphins Win Over Jets

But Chubb has come on for Miami in a big way in 2023, and he had his best day of the year in the 30-0 shutout of the New York Jets on Sunday.

Chubb entered the day with 6.5 sacks on the season, but he now has more this year than in any since his rookie season. Against a Jets offensive line that couldn’t keep its quarterback upright, Chubb had 7 pressures on the day and got credit for three sacks, made 7 tackles, forced two fumbles, and recovered one. He seemed to be all over the field and was the main culprit in forcing Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson out of the game, and continued the pressure when Trevor Siemian filled in under center.

Miami Will Need The Production Down The Stretch

It felt like a make-up game for Chubb. He has been playing well during the second half of the season, but committed a crucial personal foul penalty out of frustration in Miami’s game against the Titans last Monday night. The mistake extended a Tennessee drive and turned 3 points into 7, which proved crucial in a game that finished with a one-point margin. He was blamed throughout the week by the Dolphins fan base for his gaffe, but was able to make amends just 6 days later with his play against New York.

Miami will need the production to continue down the home stretch. Their remaining schedule consists of some of the toughest teams in the NFL, and they are vying for playoff positioning as well as the AFC East crown. The Dolphins lost pass rusher Jaelan Phillips a few weeks back to a season-ending injury, putting even more pressure on the shoulders of Bradley Chubb to carry the load.

They will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a huge contest at home in Week 16.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 14195548 121723 wtvd panthers falcons 3 img
NFL

LATEST NFL: Panthers Open The Door For Patriots & Cardinals To Nab #1 Overall Pick

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 17 2023
rsz gblbwkgw8aanp2h
NFL
Frustrations Show For Aaron Rodgers On Sidelines In Jets Loss To Dolphins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 17 2023

There was more positive news that was released throughout the week regarding Aaron Rodgers. He has been a participant in practice recently and has been progressing enough for the belief…

rsz 231213114924 bill belichick 091723
NFL
NFL Odds: Will Bill Belichick Be The Chargers Next Head Coach?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 16 2023

After a rocky first 14 games of the season, the Los Angeles Chargers made a change at the head coaching position on Friday. The day after a 63-21 beat down…

rsz chargers coach brandon staley says he should keep job after 63 21 loss
NFL
The Chargers Head Coaching Job Will Be A Coveted One This Offseason
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 15 2023
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins Injury Report: Tyreek Hill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 15 vs. the Jets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 15 2023
Geno Smith Seahawks pic
NFL
Seahawks Injury Report: Pete Carroll is optimistic about Geno Smith playing in Week 15 vs. the Eagles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 15 2023
Brandon Staley Chargers pic
NFL
After a 42-point loss on TNF, it’s incredible that Brandon Staley is still the Chargers’ head coach
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 15 2023
Arrow to top