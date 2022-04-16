The Grade One Boylesports Gold Cup is the main draw of the Easter Sunday horse racing. The Fairyhouse 2m4f chase is due to be run at 4.55pm and all eyes will be on recent Cheltenham Festival faller – Galopin Des Champs – who will be looking to gain some compensation here.

We take a look at the race in more details, plus be sure to snap up the £20 free sign-up bet with the Gold Cup sponsors – Boylesports. (more below)

Boylesports Gold Cup Tips and Best Bets

Just the six runners head to post for Sunday’s Boylesports Gold Cup, and it’s hard to see beyond the Willie Mullins-trained GALOPIN DES CHAMPS @ 1/4 with Boylesports winning here – as long as he stays on his feet!

Yes, it was heartbreak for his backers at the Cheltenham Festival last month when he had the race in the bag only to fall at the final fence in the Turners Novices’ Chase – he was 12 lengths clear at the time and would have won.

He had the useful Bob Olinger back in second that day and well beaten so the form is rock solid, while it was a stragne sort of fall as he seemed to jump the fence well but almost over jump it and buckle on landing.

Paul Townend remains in the saddle and he’ll be as keen as anyone to make amends here. Those against him might look to this being his first try here at Fairyhouse, but there is no reason why the track won’t suit.

The trip and ground are ideal too and being rated 169, he’s the clear top-rated in the field. He can give trainer Willie Mullins his fourth straight win in the race.

Of the rest, trainer Noel Meade won this in 2017 and has an outsiders squeak with CD winner Beacon Edge, but would probably need the hot favourite to have an off day. The same applies to Master McShee, who is the second top-rated in the line-up, while Mullins also has Blue Sari in the race so will be hoping for a stable 1-2.

Fairyhouse Race Times – Sunday 17th April 2022

2:00 – Ryan’s Cleaning, Waste & Recycling Maiden Hurdle (5yo+) 2m RTV

2:35 – Cawley Furniture Novice Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m4½f RTE1

3:10 – Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final (Grade 1) (4yo+) 2m4½f RTE1

3:45 – Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Rated Novice Chase (5yo+) 2m5f RTE1

4:20 – BoyleSports Novice Handicap Chase (Grade B) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE1

4:55 – BoyleSports Gold Cup Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m4f RTE1

5:25 – Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper (4-5yo) 2m RTV

