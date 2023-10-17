Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and their fellow Boston Celtics starters will suit up in tonight’s penultimate preseason outing vs the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

Boston have enjoyed a successful NBA preseason campaign so far, beating the Philadelphia 76ers twice – once on the road and once at home – alongside falling to defeat against the Knicks last week.

We saw the full array of Celtics starters in action for three quarters in the opening win vs the Sixers, with the second unit taking control against the Knicks and a mix of both in their second clash with Philadelphia.

The Celtics will take on New York tonight in Boston before heading to Charlotte for their final preseason encounter vs the Hornets on Thursday, ahead of their regular season opener at Madison Square Garden next Wednesday.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla, who enters his second season in the position after being thrown into the deep end following Ime Udoka’s dismissal before the start of training camp last year, is keen to see his core group on the court as much as possible.

“The more we can get them on the floor together [the better], working together and feeling each other out from a connective standpoint. Like I said, in training camp we’ve really been able to do that in practice, trying to simulate game-like situations.

“I’m confident in where those guys (the starters) are at from a connectivity standpoint because of how hard they’ve worked in training camp.”

The 2023-24 season is one that the Boston Celtics will feel they can finally fulfil their destiny in. Their championship window is wide open and we know it doesn’t last forever, highlighted by powerful offseason moves from Brad Stevens.

In four of Tatum’s six seasons in the league, Boston have made the Conference Finals – most notably winning the Eastern Conference in 2022 before falling at the final hurdle vs the Golden State Warriors.

Earlier this year the Celtics found themselves in a hole after going 3-0 down in the Conference Finals to the Miami Heat, before bringing it back to 3-3 and giving themselves a shot at history with a home Game 7 to seal the deal.

Tatum injured his ankle on the first play of the game and they couldn’t recover. The roster now looks very different following a number of significant changes, with the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon are gone and a new era in Massachusetts is underway. It’s championship or bust.

