The 2024 European Champion (EURO 2024) has reached its climax. After Spain claimed a thrilling 2-1 win over France in the first semi-final on Tuesday, July 10, we await either England or the Netherlands to join them for the headliner in Berlin on Sunday, July 15.

Sunday’s finale will not only mark the transfer of the glimmering piece of silverware, but it will also celebrate one of the tournament’s standout performers with the coveted best player award. Continue reading to discover the top five players bookies are backing to vie for the prestigious individual accolade.

#5 Jude Bellingham (England): 7/1

England have many stars at their disposal, but none have managed to match the luminance of 21-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid man, who is fifth on the bookmakers’ list of favorites with 7/1 odds, has popped up with the Three Lions’ most important goals in the competition. Another top-drawer performance in England’s semi-final clash against the Netherlands could put him well within touching distance of the Player of the Tournament award.

Bellingham scored England’s only goal against Serbia on Matchday 1. He proved clinical once more in the Round-of-16 bout against Slovakia, popping up with an overhead kick in injury time to level the game at 1-1 and pushing the game to extra time. Harry Kane popped up with the winner in the 91st minute to send England through.

#4 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands): 7/1

Overcoming their sluggish start to the EURO 2024, the Netherlands have emerged as strong contenders for continental glory. Ronald Koeman has seen many of his men rise to the occasion, but when in terms of tangible impact, Cody Gakpo has been leaps and bounds clear of his compatriots. The Liverpool man, who carries a 7/1 odds to win the Player of the Tournament award, has scored a joint-record three goals in EURO 2024. Extending his tally against England will make him the favorite not only to win the Golden Boot but also the Best Player award.

Gakpo, who also has an assist to his name, was at this sublime best in the 3-0 win over Romania in the Round of 16. Cutting inside from the left flank, he dispatched a piledriver to give his team the lead in the 20th minute. He also showcased his sublime dribbling ability in the game, dribbling down the left by-line before assisting Donyell Malen for Netherlands’ second goal in the 83rd minute.

#3 Dani Olmo (Spain): 9/2

Luis de la Fuente has managed to unlock the most prolific version of Dani Olmo in EURO 2024. He has delivered stunning performances on cue in the competition, popping up with crucial goals and assists. The RB Leipzig midfielder, who is one of the favorites for the Player of the Tournament award with favorable 9/2 odds, has chipped in with three goals in three knockout fixtures. The joint-leading goalscorer in EURO 2024 also has a couple of assists to his name.

Olmo delivered his best EURO 2024 performance in Spain’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Germany in the quarter-finals. He scored Spain’s opener in the second half before assisting Mikel Merino for the winning goal in the dying embers of extra time.

#2 Rodri (Spain): 9/2

The ideal successor to two-time European champions Sergio Busquets, Rodri has bossed the middle of the park for Spain in EURO 2024. The Manchester City man’s heroics have made him one of the favorites to win the Player of the Tournament award, with bookmakers offering 9/2 odds for it.

Rodri has started five games for La Roja in Germany, chipping in with world-class performances. His best display came in the Round-of-16 clash against Georgia, as he scored a peach of a goal to help Spain to a 4-1 victory. Rodri has also completed 378 passes with 93.8% accuracy, delivered 16 accurate long balls, created five chances, won 29 duels, and registered 38 recoveries.

#1 Lamine Yamal (Spain): 2/1

Lamine Yamal delivered a masterclass in the EURO 2024 semi-final against France on Tuesday night (July 9), emerging as the bookies’ favorite to win the Player of the Tournament award. Bookmakers over at Bet365 are offering 2/1 odds for the 16-year-old to win the coveted award.

Yamal, who was already the youngest-ever EURO player, scored his first goal in the competition in Spain’s 2-1 victory over France. In the 21st minute, the Barcelona teenager picked up the ball around 27 yards away from goal, sold a dummy to Adrien Rabiot, and dispatched a curling effort with his left foot. The ball clipped the inside of the top-left post before hitting the back of the net. With the goal, Yamal became the youngest player in history to score in the semi-final of a major international tournament.

The La Masia graduate has also claimed three assists in EURO 2024, with only Netherlands’ Xavi Simons managing to match that number.