On January 2, 2023, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals met on Monday Night Football. It was a normal game until CB Demar Hamlin was hit square in the chest and his heart stopped. This sent the 25-year-old into cardiac arrest and he was unconscious for nearly 15 minutes.

Luckily, the Bills’ training staff and medical professionals were able to do what they could to keep him alive. He was able to make a miraculous recovery and was cleared to return to football in April. Ahead of the start of training camp today, head coach Sean McDermott told the media that Damar Hamlin is “full go”.

Damar Hamlin is fully cleared for the start of the Bills’ training camp

Coach McDermott: Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we’re behind him 100%. We’ll go at his cadence. 🫶#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UhWCHENHrd — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 26, 2023



After being unconscious on the field for nearly 15 minutes in January, medical personnel had to restart Hamlin’s heart with a portable defibrillator. He was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin stayed there for a week and then was sent to the Buffalo General Medical Center. He had two more days of treatment and was then sent home to rehabilitate.

In Week 18 last season, All 32 NFL teams wore shirts saying “Pray for Damar” during warmups. His charity also received a massic amount of donations, nearly $9 million in two weeks. He’s put that money to good use this summer by spreading CPR awareness all across the country.

Damar Hamlin is greeted with cheers as he takes the field for Bills training camp. 💙👏 (🎥: @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/H4kulZtgNK — theScore (@theScore) July 26, 2023



Hamlin being fully ready to go for the 2023 season is nothing short of a miracle. He could have easily lost his life last January, but he was handled with the best care possible after going into cardiac arrest. The Bills are static to have Hamlin back along with the rest of the NFL. Buffalo opens the season on the road vs the New York Jets to begin their 2023 campaign.