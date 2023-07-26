NFL

Bills: Nearly 7 months after cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is ‘full go’ for the start of training camp

Zach Wolpin
Damar Hamlin Bills pic

On January 2, 2023, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals met on Monday Night Football. It was a normal game until CB Demar Hamlin was hit square in the chest and his heart stopped. This sent the 25-year-old into cardiac arrest and he was unconscious for nearly 15 minutes. 

Luckily, the Bills’ training staff and medical professionals were able to do what they could to keep him alive. He was able to make a miraculous recovery and was cleared to return to football in April. Ahead of the start of training camp today, head coach Sean McDermott told the media that Damar Hamlin is “full go”.

Damar Hamlin is fully cleared for the start of the Bills’ training camp


After being unconscious on the field for nearly 15 minutes in January, medical personnel had to restart Hamlin’s heart with a portable defibrillator. He was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin stayed there for a week and then was sent to the Buffalo General Medical Center. He had two more days of treatment and was then sent home to rehabilitate.

In Week 18 last season, All 32 NFL teams wore shirts saying “Pray for Damar” during warmups. His charity also received a massic amount of donations, nearly $9 million in two weeks. He’s put that money to good use this summer by spreading CPR awareness all across the country.


Hamlin being fully ready to go for the 2023 season is nothing short of a miracle. He could have easily lost his life last January, but he was handled with the best care possible after going into cardiac arrest. The Bills are static to have Hamlin back along with the rest of the NFL. Buffalo opens the season on the road vs the New York Jets to begin their 2023 campaign.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top