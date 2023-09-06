The Buffalo Bills will be playing in perhaps the biggest game of the NFL’s opening weekend when they take on the New York Jets on Monday night. But they might be without one of their top defenders as they head into the start of the 2023 season.

Bills Injury Report: Hyde In Question For Monday’s Game

#Bills safety Micah Hyde is dealing with a back injury that recently popped up and he won’t practice today. HC Sean McDermott says they’re taking it a day at a time. Buffalo opens up the season against Aaron Rodgers and the #Jets on Monday Night Football. Big injury to… pic.twitter.com/dX68x772Gt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 6, 2023

Buffalo will need all hands on deck for the opening game. They will be traveling to New York to take on the team that everyone has had their eyes on this offseason. Aaron Rodgers brings a new dynamic to the Jets, and is the best quarterback to ever put on their uniform. Defenses around the AFC East and AFC as a whole are gearing up to stop him, with the Bills being the ones with perhaps the most interest in stopping the new team from taking off.

The Bills have been the class of the division for the last three seasons, and they aren’t looking to relinquish their spot at the top. There are some serious threats this year, though, as both the Dolphins and the Jets figure to be vastly improved, meaning that life will be a bit tougher for Buffalo in 2023.

Hamlin Would Start In Place Of Hyde

Micah Hyde missed practice today with a back injury. Considered day to day it’ll be interesting to see who steps into his spot at FS. ▪️Taylor Rapp

▪️Damar Hamlin

▪️Cam Lewis #BillsMafia | #GoBills | @Cover1 pic.twitter.com/7z4rVSACFH — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) September 6, 2023

They might have to start off the season short-handed, too. It was already known that they’d be without Von Miller, who will miss at least the first four games of the year as he recovers from the ACL tear that he suffered mid-way through last year. But there are now reports that safety Micah Hyde is dealing with a back issue, and his status for Monday night’s game is unknown.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott says that the ailment only recently popped up, and the team is taking things day by day when it comes to Hyde’s health.

Hyde is listed as the team’s starting free safety alongside Jordan Poyer. His listed backup is Damar Hamlin, whose injury history is very well documented.

Micah Hyde played just two games last season after suffering a neck injury. He has spend the last six seasons as a member of the Buffalo Bills, and has been named as a Second-Team All-Pro twice.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like