Bills Injury Report: Micah Hyde Dealing With A Back Injury, Status For Monday Unknown

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Buffalo Bills will be playing in perhaps the biggest game of the NFL’s opening weekend when they take on the New York Jets on Monday night. But they might be without one of their top defenders as they head into the start of the 2023 season.

Bills Injury Report: Hyde In Question For Monday’s Game

Buffalo will need all hands on deck for the opening game. They will be traveling to New York to take on the team that everyone has had their eyes on this offseason. Aaron Rodgers brings a new dynamic to the Jets, and is the best quarterback to ever put on their uniform. Defenses around the AFC East and AFC as a whole are gearing up to stop him, with the Bills being the ones with perhaps the most interest in stopping the new team from taking off.

The Bills have been the class of the division for the last three seasons, and they aren’t looking to relinquish their spot at the top. There are some serious threats this year, though, as both the Dolphins and the Jets figure to be vastly improved, meaning that life will be a bit tougher for Buffalo in 2023.

Hamlin Would Start In Place Of Hyde

They might have to start off the season short-handed, too. It was already known that they’d be without Von Miller, who will miss at least the first four games of the year as he recovers from the ACL tear that he suffered mid-way through last year. But there are now reports that safety Micah Hyde is dealing with a back issue, and his status for Monday night’s game is unknown.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott says that the ailment only recently popped up, and the team is taking things day by day when it comes to Hyde’s health.

Hyde is listed as the team’s starting free safety alongside Jordan Poyer. His listed backup is Damar Hamlin, whose injury history is very well documented.

Micah Hyde played just two games last season after suffering a neck injury. He has spend the last six seasons as a member of the Buffalo Bills, and has been named as a Second-Team All-Pro twice.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
