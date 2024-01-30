Soccer

5 Best Liverpool Signings Under Jurgen Klopp

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

One of the most beloved managers in soccer, Jurgen Klopp, has announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season. Since taking charge of the club in 2015, the charismatic and brilliant German tactician has turned Liverpool into a lean and mean winning machine, guiding them to a Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors.

Speaking to the Reds’ official media outlet, Klopp claimed he still had nothing but love for the club, the fans, and the city, but he did not have the energy to continue. So, there is hope that Klopp might return to Liverpool in the distant future, if and when he feels fulfilled and rested.

As we bid adieu to a glorious era at Liverpool, let us take a quick look at some of Klopp’s best signings. Here are the top five who have made the German mastermind proud with their stellar performances over the last few seasons.

#5 Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson Has Been One Of Jurgen Klopp's Best Ever Liverpool Signings

Andrew Robertson was a fine left-back at Hull City, but only under Jurgen Klopp did he become one of the best in the business. Since moving to Merseyside for a mere £8 million ($10.16 million) fee in July 2017, the Scot has proven that it is possible to combine defensive solidity with attacking flamboyance. His link-up play with Sadio Mane was a sight for sore eyes and he is starting to build a similar rapport with Luis Diaz.

Robertson, 29, has played 276 games for Liverpool in his career, scoring nine times and providing 63 assists. His contract with the Reds runs until June 2026.

#4 Alisson

Alisson Is One Of Jurgen Klopp's Best Signings
Alisson Won The First Ever Yashin Trophy In 2019

Soccer primarily has two types of goalkeepers. One, who are excellent shot-stoppers, and two, who are great with the ball at their feet. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is a perfect blend of two, capable of dribbling out of danger and stopping swerving stingers.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw Alisson’s arrival in the summer of 2018. The Brazilian joined the club from AS Roma for a £56 million ($71.15 million) fee, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in Liverpool’s history. He, however, did not let the pressure get to him and guided his team to the UEFA Champions League trophy and the Premier League title in consecutive seasons. Since 2018, the Brazil international has played 253 games for Klopp’s team across competitions, scoring once and keeping 112 clean sheets.

#3 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane Is One Of Jurgen Klopp's Best Signings At Liverpool
Sadio Mane Scored 10+ Goals In 8 Consecutive Seasons

An unstoppable winger at his best, Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton for £30 million ($38.12 million) in July 2016. The Senegalese winger scored on his debut and ran straight to Klopp, wildly celebrating with his manager on the touchline. It was the beginning of a beautiful partnership, and for the next six years, it paid dividends time and time again.

Arguably the most hardworking player Liverpool have ever had, Mane played 269 matches for them in all competitions, scoring 120 times and providing 48 assists. He left the Anfield outfit for Bayern Munich in July 2022, sealing a £35 million ($44.47 million) transfer.

#2 Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk Is One Of Jurgen Klopp's Best Signings
Virgil van Dijk Has Won 7 Trophies With Liverpool

One of the finest defenders of the 21st century, Virgil van Dijk moved to Anfield for a whopping £75 million ($85.29 million) fee in January 2018. Klopp thrust Van Dijk into the starting XI right from the beginning and the Dutchman did not disappoint. He helped the team to the UEFA Champions League final in his debut season, but Real Madrid ultimately had the last laugh. Van Dijk and Co., however, bounced back the following season, winning the UEFA Champions League beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final. In the 2019-20 season, Van Dijk lifted the Premier League title with the Reds, scoring his career-best five goals in 38 outings.

Van Dijk, whose future is also up in the air after Klopp’s announcement, has played 246 games for the club across competitions so far, recording 21 goals and 14 assists.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp's Best Signing
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Has 151 Premier League Goals To His Name

The ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah has claimed the top spot on this star-studded list and deservedly so. Since Klopp signed him from AS Roma for a £34 million ($43.2 million) fee in July 2017, he has been nothing short of a game-changer. The former Chelsea man has scored 204 goals and claimed 88 assists in 332 appearances for the Reds in all competitions. He has been the quickest to score 100 Premier League goals for the club and is their all-time leading scorer in Europe.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is reportedly on Saudi side Al-Ittihad’s radar. And with Klopp gone, there is a possibility that Salah could also move on to a new and possibly less demanding project.

Arrow to top