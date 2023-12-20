NFL

Bengals Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16 against the Steelers

Zach Wolpin
After a 1-3 start to the 2023 season, the Bengals have played well since the beginning of October. In their last 10 games, Cincinnati has gone 7-3. It’s been an uphill battle for the Bengals without Joe Burrow. However, their team has battled through adversity and could still make the postseason in 2023. They have three important games left on their schedule.

The Bengals will be on the road this Saturday to face their division rival, the Steelers. Unfortunately, Pro Bowl WR Ja’Marr Chase injured his shoulder late in Week 15 and his status for Week 16 is in doubt. That means Cincinnati is likely without their best offensive player against Pittsburgh. There’s a chance that Chase could miss their Week 17 matchup as well.

Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 16 status is in doubt after suffering a shoulder injury vs. the Vikings


While Joe Burrow has been out, backup QB Jake Browning has been doing what he can to keep the team competitive. It also helps him that the rest of Cincinnati’s offense has been relatively healthy. However, the Bengals are likely without their top option at WR in Week 16. Ja’Marr Chase suffered a separated shoulder and will miss a week or two. Not ideal for the Bengals who have three tough games left in 2023.

Chase leads the team in catches (93), receiving yards (1,156), and receiving touchdowns (7) this season. Against the Vikings in Week 15, the 23-year-old had four catches for 64 yards. He suffered a shoulder injury in the 4th quarter and did not return to the game. Luckily, the Bengals have other talented WRs who can step up. Tee Higgins had a big game in Week 15 and the Bengals will need that again from him with Chase out.


Higgins had four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. The 24-year-old only has four touchdowns this season and they’ve all come in two games. With Chase out against the Steelers, Higgins will be one of Jake Browning’s go-to targets in Week 16. Expect players like Tyler Boyd and Tanner Hudson to see increased usage as well. Mason Rudolph will be starting in Week 16 for Pittsburgh. A huge bonus for the Bengals.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

