In Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, we have three primetime matchups on Saturday. The first of the three is at 1:00 p.m. EST when the Vikings will be on the road to face the Bengals. Minnesota is 7-6 this season and is currently the 6th seed in the NFC playoff race. They narrowly won 3-0 in Week 14 and have a tough matchup against Cincinnati this week. Joshua Dobbs is being benched for this game and Nick Mullens will be their starter.

The Bengals are also 7-6 this season, but their path to the postseason is not as easy as Minnesota’s. There are currently are currently six teams with a 7-6 record in the AFC. All of them are still fighting for a playoff spot. If the Bengals can win in Week 15, their path to the postseason would become much larger. Joe Burrow is out for the season and Jake Browning will start his fourth straight game for Cincinnati, He is 2-1 in his first three NFL starts.

Minnesota will be on the road to face Cincinnati in Week 15

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Vikings vs. Bengals game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Bengals game Week 15

1. Ja’Marr Chase Over 64.5 receiving yards @ (-118) via BetOnline

While Jake Browning has been their starting QB, his favorite target has been WR Ja’Marr Chase. The 23-year-old is currently in his third professional season with Cincinnati. He’s had 1,000+ receiving yards in every season, including at least seven touchdowns in each season, Chase can add to those numbers in his final four games.

In 2023, Chase is averaging (84.0) yards per game. For Saturday, his O/U is set at (64.5) vs. the Vikings. He’s gone over that number in eight of his 13 games this season. Additionally, he’s had over (64.5) receiving yards in two of Jake Browning’s three starts this season. In a primetime game against his former LSU teammate, look for Chase to have a big game on Saturday.

2. Justin Jefferson Over 6.5 receptions @ (+112) via BetOnline

For seven straight games, the Vikings were without All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. He was on the IR with a hamstring injury and just made his return last week against the Raiders. However, Jefferson took a big hit on his second catch of the game and sustained a chest injury. He had to be taken to a hospital but has since then been ruled eligible to play this Saturday.

Minnesota missed his production last week in a narrow 3-0 win vs. Las Vegas. The Vikings are hoping they will have Justin Jefferson 100 percent and ready to go vs. the Bengals. Jefferson has only played in six games this season and hasn’t had over 100 receiving yards since 9/24 when they played the Chargers.

3. Joe Mixon Over 56.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

Since Joe Burrow has been out, Joe Mixon has stepped up big time to keep the Bengals competitive. He’s been producing both as a rusher and a pass catcher in their last three games. In a 34-14 win vs. the Colts last week, Mixon carried the ball 21 times for 79 yards and one rushing touchdown. Additionally, he had three catches for 46 yards.

On Saturday, his O/U for rushing yards is set at 56.5 vs. the Vikings. He’s gone over that number in eight of his 13 games played this season. The 27-year-old has put the team on his back over the last few weeks and that’s why Cincinnati is still in playoff contention. They need a win this weekend vs. the Vikings if they are serious about having a chance.