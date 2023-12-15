Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Saturday’s Vikings Vs. Bengals Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
JaMarr Chase Bengals pic
JaMarr Chase Bengals pic

In Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, we have three primetime matchups on Saturday. The first of the three is at 1:00 p.m. EST when the Vikings will be on the road to face the Bengals. Minnesota is 7-6 this season and is currently the 6th seed in the NFC playoff race. They narrowly won 3-0 in Week 14 and have a tough matchup against Cincinnati this week. Joshua Dobbs is being benched for this game and Nick Mullens will be their starter. 

The Bengals are also 7-6 this season, but their path to the postseason is not as easy as Minnesota’s. There are currently are currently six teams with a 7-6 record in the AFC. All of them are still fighting for a playoff spot. If the Bengals can win in Week 15, their path to the postseason would become much larger. Joe Burrow is out for the season and Jake Browning will start his fourth straight game for Cincinnati, He is 2-1 in his first three NFL starts.

Minnesota will be on the road to face Cincinnati in Week 15

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Vikings vs. Bengals game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Bengals game Week 15

1. Ja’Marr Chase Over 64.5 receiving yards @ (-118) via BetOnline

While Jake Browning has been their starting QB, his favorite target has been WR Ja’Marr Chase. The 23-year-old is currently in his third professional season with Cincinnati. He’s had 1,000+ receiving yards in every season, including at least seven touchdowns in each season, Chase can add to those numbers in his final four games.

In 2023, Chase is averaging (84.0) yards per game. For Saturday, his O/U is set at (64.5) vs. the Vikings. He’s gone over that number in eight of his 13 games this season. Additionally, he’s had over (64.5) receiving yards in two of Jake Browning’s three starts this season. In a primetime game against his former LSU teammate, look for Chase to have a big game on Saturday.

Bet Ja’Marr Chase Over 64.5 receiving yards (-118) @ BetOnline

2. Justin Jefferson Over 6.5 receptions @ (+112) via BetOnline

For seven straight games, the Vikings were without All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. He was on the IR with a hamstring injury and just made his return last week against the Raiders. However, Jefferson took a big hit on his second catch of the game and sustained a chest injury. He had to be taken to a hospital but has since then been ruled eligible to play this Saturday.

Minnesota missed his production last week in a narrow 3-0 win vs. Las Vegas. The Vikings are hoping they will have Justin Jefferson 100 percent and ready to go vs. the Bengals. Jefferson has only played in six games this season and hasn’t had over 100 receiving yards since 9/24 when they played the Chargers.

Bet Justin Jefferson Over 6.5 receptions (+112) @ BetOnline

3. Joe Mixon Over 56.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

Since Joe Burrow has been out, Joe Mixon has stepped up big time to keep the Bengals competitive. He’s been producing both as a rusher and a pass catcher in their last three games. In a 34-14 win vs. the Colts last week, Mixon carried the ball 21 times for 79 yards and one rushing touchdown. Additionally, he had three catches for 46 yards.

On Saturday, his O/U for rushing yards is set at 56.5 vs. the Vikings. He’s gone over that number in eight of his 13 games played this season. The 27-year-old has put the team on his back over the last few weeks and that’s why Cincinnati is still in playoff contention. They need a win this weekend vs. the Vikings if they are serious about having a chance.

Bet Joe Mixon Over 56.5 rushing yards (-114) @ BetOnline

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Jake Paul - Boxing
Betting

LATEST Jake Paul vs Andre August Live Stream – How To Watch Paul vs August Boxing For Free

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 15 2023
Kevin Durant Suns pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. Suns Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 15 2023

Tonight, the Knicks will face the Suns for the second time this season. In their first meeting, Phoenix won 116-113 on the road in Madison Square Garden. Through 23 games…

Josh Palmer Chargers pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Chargers Vs. Raiders Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023

Tonight, the Chargers and Raiders will be meeting for the second matchup of the 2023 season. They met in Week 4 and Los Angeles won 24-17 at home. However, the…

Derrick White Celtics pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Cavaliers Vs. Celtics Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
Tua Tagovaiola Dolphins pic
Betting
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks & Predictions: Bengals, Dolphins, and Ravens Among Consensus Picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 13 2023
Malik Beasley Bucks pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Pacers Vs. Bucks Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 13 2023
1845935617.0
Betting
NFL Odds: 49ers Remain Super Bowl Favorites, Ravens And Bills Climb Up The Odds Board
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 12 2023
Arrow to top