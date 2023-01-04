NFL

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Ruled Out For Week 18

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Fields
Fields
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out of week 18 due to a strained hip.

Backup quarterback Nathan Peterman will start in week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fields has been one of the more polarizing athletes in the NFL this season. His rushing ability makes him one of the more difficult quarterback to face. Chicago traded up for Fields with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Ohio State. Fields originally started out at the University of Georgia before ultimately transferring to Ohio State.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/JZa5RKAyU3orl4IZ9Fekf6wve4o=/0x0:6967x4645/1200x800/filters:focal(3715x0:4829x1114)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71420422/usa_today_19115837.0.jpg

His rookie season for Chicago was lackluster compared to this season statistically. In his rookie year Fields did not even start the season. He started only 10 games and had a record of 2-8. He only threw for 7 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Fields drastically improved this season, despite the Bears having the second worst record in the NFL. Even in a low volume passing offense, Fields has thrown for 17 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while starting 15 games. Fields also showed his rushing ability to the highest degree. Fields leads all QBs in rushing yards this season with 1,143.

It makes sense for the Bears to hold Fields out the finals game of the season. He has been battling a few injuries here and there so Chicago wants to be cautious with their star QB. The Bears are set up well for the future with a projected top 3 pick and a bunch of cap space.

Another situation is if the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts and the Bears lose then they would have the number one pick in the Draft. With Chicago set up with a quarterback, teams needing one could be willing to pay a high price for that pick.

https://www.nbcsports.com/sites/rsnunited/files/styles/article_hero_image/public/article/hero/Justin-Fields-Falcons-Getty.jpg

Depending on what Chicago does in the off-season, they seem to be set up at quarterback with Justin Fields.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Heinicke
NFL

BREAKING Washington Commanders QB Rotation Continues

Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
Dobbs
NFL
Tennessee Titans Expected to Start QB Josh Dobbs
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 29 2022

The Tennesse Titans are expected to start quarterback Josh Dobbs on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Titans are expected to start QB Josh Dobbs tonight vs. the Dallas Cowboys,…

TNF
NFL
Two Pro Bowl Running Backs Likely Out For Thursday Night Football
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 29 2022

Running backs Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard are both not expected to play Thursday night. #Titans star RB Derrick Henry (hip) isn’t expected to play tonight, and the status of…

Carr
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Benching Derek Carr
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 28 2022
Jensen
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Jensen Designated To Return
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 28 2022
i
NFL
Commanders QB Carson Wentz to start Sunday vs Browns
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 28 2022
DFS ranks value week 18 2021 scaled 1
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson demands recognition for MVP award
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 28 2022
Arrow to top