Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies agrees to join Real Madrid

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is set to depart the Bundesliga giants in favor of joining Real Madrid in 2024 or 2025.

Alphonso Davies to reject Bayern’s contract offer and join forces with Kylian Mbappe

Davies, 23, is regarded as one of soccer’s best full-backs and the Canada international has made a reputable name for himself since making the move to Germany in 2018.

Since 2019, he’s made 180 appearances for Bayern Munich – winning the league on five occasions and lifting the Champions League in 2020.

Nicknamed ‘The Roadrunner’ for his blistering pace, impressive close control dribbling and creativity, Real Madrid are set to receive one of Europe’s brightest talents.

Madrid have been in contact with Davies’ representatives for months and from the start, they urged the player to hold off on signing a new deal in Munich.

Davies’ contract expires at the end of the 2024/2025 season which means he will either join this summer for a reduced fee or next summer on a free transfer.

Just last week, global superstar Kylian Mbappe agreed to join Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season following his contract expiration in France.

Alphonso Davies has agreed terms with Real Madrid, reports say, with the Bayern Munich defender joining the Spanish giants either in 2024 or 2025. From a refugee to a world class footballer: This is Davies’ incredible story 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/irX9xgMAVi — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 26, 2024

Madrid have made similar moves with Bayern in the past, most notably in deals to bring Toni Kroos to the Spanish capital in 2014 and David Alaba in 2021.

According to The Athletic, Davies has a verbal agreement with Los Blancos over a transfer from the reigning Bundesliga champions.

There has been interest from other top clubs around the world like Madrid’s historic rivals Barcelona alongside teams in England such as Manchester United.

The player’s preference has been a move to Real Madrid for quite a while and he’s keen to join a young, exciting and dominant setup under Carlo Ancelotti.

The La Liga leaders boast some of soccer’s best young talents in the form of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Adding Davies and Mbappe to this squad seems almost unfair, with Madrid already eight points in front at the top of the league and contenders in the Champions League.