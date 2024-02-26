Soccer

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies agrees to join Real Madrid

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bayern Munich Man Alphonso Davies Is One Of The Most Marketable Soccer Players
Bayern Munich Man Alphonso Davies Is One Of The Most Marketable Soccer Players

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is set to depart the Bundesliga giants in favor of joining Real Madrid in 2024 or 2025.

Alphonso Davies to reject Bayern’s contract offer and join forces with Kylian Mbappe

Davies, 23, is regarded as one of soccer’s best full-backs and the Canada international has made a reputable name for himself since making the move to Germany in 2018.

Since 2019, he’s made 180 appearances for Bayern Munich – winning the league on five occasions and lifting the Champions League in 2020.

Nicknamed ‘The Roadrunner’ for his blistering pace, impressive close control dribbling and creativity, Real Madrid are set to receive one of Europe’s brightest talents.

Madrid have been in contact with Davies’ representatives for months and from the start, they urged the player to hold off on signing a new deal in Munich.

Davies’ contract expires at the end of the 2024/2025 season which means he will either join this summer for a reduced fee or next summer on a free transfer.

Just last week, global superstar Kylian Mbappe agreed to join Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season following his contract expiration in France.

Madrid have made similar moves with Bayern in the past, most notably in deals to bring Toni Kroos to the Spanish capital in 2014 and David Alaba in 2021.

According to The Athletic, Davies has a verbal agreement with Los Blancos over a transfer from the reigning Bundesliga champions.

There has been interest from other top clubs around the world like Madrid’s historic rivals Barcelona alongside teams in England such as Manchester United.

The player’s preference has been a move to Real Madrid for quite a while and he’s keen to join a young, exciting and dominant setup under Carlo Ancelotti.

The La Liga leaders boast some of soccer’s best young talents in the form of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Adding Davies and Mbappe to this squad seems almost unfair, with Madrid already eight points in front at the top of the league and contenders in the Champions League.

Author image
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Author Image

Joe Lyons

