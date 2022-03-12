With 43 winning Festival rides under his belt, the Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips from the former jockey and now 888Sport ambassador are well worth a read. Take a look at his best bets for the opening day of this year’s meeting on Tuesday, 15 March.

139 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £10 each way (£20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration.

Geraghty, who rode extensively for Nicky Henderson and succeeded Tony McCoy as retained rider to leading Irish owner JP McManus, spoke at length about his Festival fancies. Punters should pay attention to his insights. Here are the Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips for day 1 of the Festival…

Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips – Constitution Hill, Supreme Novices Hurdle

“I bought him as a foal,” Geraghty told John Francome about Supreme Novices Hurdle (1:30) favourite Constitution Hill. “All the way through his progression, he was always growing into the horse you hoped he would be.

“When we worked and schooled him, everything just came easy. He’s so laid back but, on the gallops, he’s explosive. He saves everything for the final kick. There’s no energy expended on the prelims or mid-race.

“Jonbon is a difficult horse to figure out. His form is very good, but he visually wasn’t as impressive at Haydock. He proved how well he stays there, though. The beauty of the Supreme this year is we’ve got all these potential superstars, but we don’t know how good they are. They’re a very strong bunch.”

Punters should know that 888Sport offer money back as a free bet on the Supreme if the horse they back finishes second, third or fourth. They are also 9/4 about Constitution Hill, the first of the Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips for the Festival.

Saint Sam, Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase

“The Arkle is looking strong for the English,” said Geraghty of the 2m Grade 1 novice chase (2:10). “I think it’s a very competitive race but I don’t think there’s a superstar in there.

“With Edwardstone, his jumping is so professional and he has age on his side because of an extra season hurdling under his belt. I do like him, but you could run the Arkle five times and get different results. Blue Lord would’ve been second in the Supreme [last year] had he not fallen.

“Saint Sam ran keenly in Leopardstown and he still finished well. He wore a hood over hurdles, and I just hope they put it back on him for the Arkle, because if he can go an even pace he can finish really well. He seems a natural over fences and I think he’s value.”

According to the 888Sport Arkle betting, Saint Sam is an 8/1 chance and also among Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips for the opening day of the Festival.

Barry Geraghty Champion Hurdle Tip – Appreciate It

“You want to see Honeysuckle win the Champion Hurdle (3:30), and Rachael [Blackmore] has been brilliant on her as well,” Geraghty said. “I think there may be a little more strength [to the race] this year.

“Appreciate It [clocked a] Supreme time that was [just] two seconds slower than her Champion Hurdle. That’s a big performance for a novice. There’s a little question mark with the lack of experience and not having a run since then, but Willie [Mullins] is very happy with him.

“He looks like the strongest [rival] Honeysuckle is going to meet. She’s a very, very good mare but it’s going to be her toughest test. She’s the one to beat, but I think Appreciate It is a monster.”

Only Honeysuckle has shorter Champion Hurdle odds than the last of the Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips for the opening day. Appreciate It is a 7/2 chance with 888Sport to follow-up on last year’s Festival victory despite a year off the track.

All Barry Geraghty Cheltenham Tips for Day 1 of the Festival

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle – Constitution Hill at 9/4 with 888Sport

2:10 Arkle Challenge Trophy – Saint Sam at 8/1 with 888Sport

3:30 Champion Hurdle – Appreciate It at 7/2 with 888Sport

