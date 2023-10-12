TikTok star/Bare Knuckle fighter, Bryce Hall, has given his prediction for KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. The American influencer has picked both KSI and Logan Paul to lose against their ‘real fighter’ opponents.

Bryce Hall KSI vs Tommy Fury Prediction

Bryce Hall rose to fame through TikTok and has gained over 24 million followers on the app, becoming one of the biggest names.

However, he has also dabbled in the influencer boxing scene, fighting Austin McBroom back in 2021, where he lost via TKO.

His most recent venture into the fighting world was a historic one, as he became the first internet star to step foot into the bare knuckle fighting scene. Where he fought on a BKFC card, winning via doctor stoppage against Gee Perez.

The American has now been rumoured to return to the influencer boxing space, with rumours over a fight with KSI’s brother, Deji, circulating and he is currently in the UK for the upcoming Misfits event this Saturday.

Hall spoke on The True Geordie podcast about what he expects to happen in the KSI vs Tommy Fury bout and he was very adamant on who his winner is.

Bryce Hall said (True Geordie Podcast): “There is a humongous skill gap. There is levels to this and i believe there will be a huge reality check,

“I think Tommy Fury will play with KSI.”

RELATED: What Is The KSI vs Tommy Fury Pay-Per-View Price?

Bryce Hall Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction

Bryce Hall also gave his thoughts on the co-main event, as Dillon Danis makes his boxing debut against online superstar, Logan Paul.

The pre-fight build up has been nothing short of chaotic, as the MMA fighter continues to post explicit images of Paul’s partner, Nina Agdal.

All the talk will come to a head this Saturday, as the Misfits card gets underway this weekend and Hall, who is a friend to Danis, has given his prediction.

Hall said: “I don’t think it’s as mismatched as everyone thinks. Logan’s not that great, we haven’t seen Dillon. I think it’s going to be a very good fight,

“I cant see Logan being the aggressor, he’s a decent athlete. I don’t see there being a stoppage and if Logan doesn’t win by knockout it’s a loss.”

Hall then tweeted his prediction for the match, going in favour of Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis is gonna win, watch. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) October 11, 2023

RELATED: When Is Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Bryce Hall KSI vs Tommy Fury Prediction: Fury

Bryce Hall Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction: Danis

Other Content You May Like