From Twitter to lawsuits, the build up for Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis has been non-stop controversy and it all comes to a head this Saturday 14th October. With that in mind, we have curated all the information for Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – find out everything you need to know below!
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight Info
- 🥊 Misfits Fight: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
- 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (0-0)
- 📅 Date: Saturday October 14th
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: No Title
- 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -580| Danis +450
That;s the tale of the tape between Paul and Danis. This controversial bout will be the co-main event in Manchester, England on Saturday 14th October and will be scheduled for 6 round of 3 minutes.
KSI will also be in action as he takes on Tommy Fury in the additional main event, as the Brits look to battle it out on their home turf.
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Start Time
TV channel (US): By owning a DAZN membership you will can watch the fight on you Tablet, Phone or TV, you will be able to view Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis on DAZN PPV, but only if you are a subsrciber to the streaming service and have paid the $54.99 pay-per-view price. The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight is set to begin at approx. 5.30pm EST with the main card opening at around 2pm EST
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Full Fight Card
The bout between Paul and Danis will act as a co main event with KSI vs Tommy Fury being the closing fight. The undercard also has a range of top influencer boxing.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Main Card (DAZN PPV)
|KSI vs Tommy Fury
|Cruiserweight
|6
|Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
|Bridgerwieght
|6
|Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher
|Middleweight
|5
|Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II
|Lightweight
|5
|King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate
|Light Heavyweight
|4
|NichLmao/Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda/BDave
|Light Heavyweight (Tag Team)
|TBC
|Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor II
|Light Heavyweight
|4
|Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace
|Flyweight
|4
|Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts
|Heavyweight
|5
|S-X vs DTG
|Heavyweight
|3
