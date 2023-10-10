From Twitter to lawsuits, the build up for Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis has been non-stop controversy and it all comes to a head this Saturday 14th October. With that in mind, we have curated all the information for Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – find out everything you need to know below!

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight Info

🥊 Misfits Fight: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (0-0)

Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (0-0) 📅 Date: Saturday October 14th

Saturday October 14th 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: No Title

No Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -580| Danis +450

That;s the tale of the tape between Paul and Danis. This controversial bout will be the co-main event in Manchester, England on Saturday 14th October and will be scheduled for 6 round of 3 minutes.

KSI will also be in action as he takes on Tommy Fury in the additional main event, as the Brits look to battle it out on their home turf.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Start Time

TV channel (US): By owning a DAZN membership you will can watch the fight on you Tablet, Phone or TV, you will be able to view Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis on DAZN PPV, but only if you are a subsrciber to the streaming service and have paid the $54.99 pay-per-view price. The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight is set to begin at approx. 5.30pm EST with the main card opening at around 2pm EST

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Full Fight Card

The bout between Paul and Danis will act as a co main event with KSI vs Tommy Fury being the closing fight. The undercard also has a range of top influencer boxing.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (DAZN PPV) KSI vs Tommy Fury Cruiserweight 6 Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Bridgerwieght 6 Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher Middleweight 5 Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II Lightweight 5 King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor Light Heavyweight 5 Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate Light Heavyweight 4 NichLmao/Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda/BDave Light Heavyweight (Tag Team) TBC Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor II Light Heavyweight 4 Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace Flyweight 4 Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts Heavyweight 5 S-X vs DTG Heavyweight 3

