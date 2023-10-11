Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Lionel Messi is solely focused on helping Inter Miami, adding there is no truth to the reports linking him with a return to Barcelona.

Over the last few weeks, many outlets have linked Messi with a sensational return to his boyhood club Barcelona. According to the reports, Barca could consider making the most of Inter Miami’s elimination from the playoff race and bring their record scorer back to Catalonia on a short loan in January.

The idea is not unheard of, as players like Thierry Henry and David Beckham previously capitalized on the MLS recess to return to Europe for a brief spell.

Fabrizio Romano Debunks Lionel Messi To Barcelona Rumors

Having been bombarded with Messi queries over the last few days, transfer news expert Romano has addressed the reports in his Daily Briefing column. The Italian played the reports down, saying neither Messi nor Barcelona were contemplating it.

Romano revealed (via Caught Offside):

“Fans have been asking me about the various press reports about Lionel Messi and a possible loan move to Europe as Inter Miami won’t be playing competitive football again for a few months, and we’ve seen players based in the US making similar moves in the past, such as David Beckham and Thierry Henry when they were playing there.

“However, I can honestly say that, for the moment, I have no info at all on Messi and a loan departure. Messi is focused on Inter Miami and there’s nothing else to mention right now. It’s normal to have speculation about such a big name, and of course, things could change, but there’s no truth to current rumors about Barcelona, or any other club.”

He concluded by adding:

“Of course, I have to say I’d love to see Messi back at Barcelona again one day, that would be fantastic and a ‘romantic’ move, but at the same time, it’s correct to let him decide whatever he wants.”

Inter Miami Star Messi is Still Good Enough For Europe

Most superstars tend to leave Europe in the twilight years of their careers, when they start to struggle to meet the demands of European soccer. Messi, however, is an exception. The Argentina icon left Europe because he wanted to, not because he needed to.

At 36, Messi is pretty much at the top of his game. He has dazzled Inter Miami fans with his excellent passes, scored sensational goals, and created chances at will, proving he is still better than most out there. Playing 13 games for Miami, Messi has scored 11 times and claimed five assists across competitions, emerging as the most efficient player in America.

A move to Barcelona looks unlikely at this point, but if it does materialize in the near future, the No. 10 can rest assured knowing he will not feel out of place.