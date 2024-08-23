Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumors linking Barcelona with moves for Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa. Romano has suggested Barca is keeping a close eye on Coman and Chiesa but has yet to enquire about the Man Utd winger.

Barcelona Can Not Afford Big-Ticket Players Due To FFP

La Liga powerhouse Barcelona is looking to lap up low-cost, high-quality players in the summer transfer window. The club has long been dealing with Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, which have severely impacted their purchasing power. As a result, the Blaugrana has had to pass up many opportunities to sign top players and lost ground against rivals.

This summer, Barcelona has only made one signing, bringing 2024 European Championship winner Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig for around $65 million fee. However, the club has not yet managed to register him due to FFP salary cap restrictions. They can only officially induct Olmo after Ilkay Gundogan — who was one of their best players last summer — joins Manchester City on a free.

Luckily for the Catalonians, there are a few high-quality players who are available for a discounted price. And according to reports, Barca is closely monitoring three of the best out-of-favor players.

Fabrizio Romano Adresses Coman, Chiesa, and Sancho Links

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano started with the player Barca coach Hansi Flick is most interested in. The Italian journalist said:

“Barca are looking at opportunities on the market like Kingsley Coman, who is still a name to watch, as well as Federico Chiesa, who is available.

“Chiesa is also represented by the same agent who looks after Marc Pubill, another player that’s being linked to FC Barcelona.”

On the Sancho links, he added:

“Despite the reports, there are no updates on Jadon Sancho and Barca so far.

“There are several other opportunities on the market and Barca will take some days to decide, so we will wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

Despite dealing with financial turmoil, the Blaugrana has planted a firm foot forward in the race for the La Liga title. They kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 victory away at Valencia. Real Madrid, meanwhile, dropped two points away at Mallorca.