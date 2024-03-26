La Liga holders Barcelona are reportedly aiming to sign Erling Haaland from last season’s Treble winners Manchester City in the summer of 2025. Barca supposedly want to bring the Norwegian to contend with arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are expected to sign Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona Dreaming Of Erling Haaland Signing

On Monday (March 25), reports emerged claiming Barcelona president Joan Laporta wanted to sign Haaland in the summer of 2026, hoping to boost his chances of winning the presidential campaign.

In its latest report on Tuesday (March 26), Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo confirmed Barca’s interest in Haaland but preponed the timeline, claiming the Blaugrana would go after the player next summer itself.

According to MD’s report, the Catalan giants see Haaland as a natural heir to Robert Lewandowski, who will be 37 by the time the 2025-26 season commences. Lewandowski would have the option to continue at Barca if he played a certain number of matches, but he might not be at his ruthless best at the time.

Barcelona would also have Vitor Roque and Marc Guiu, but the higher-ups believe the club need a marquee superstar like Haaland to lead the attack. By signing the former Borussia Dortmund striker, who will turn 25 in July 2025, Barcelona would have the opportunity to secure their future for the decade.

The Catalan giants are currently in no position to pull off a deal of such magnitude. However, they expect to bounce back when the Spotify Camp Nou opens for business next year. They hope Haaland would be the player to usher in a new era in Catalonia.

Factors That Could Help Barca Fulfill Haaland Signing

As per Mundo Deportivo, quite a few factors could help Barcelona fulfill their dream of signing Haaland. Revenues from the new Spotify Camp Nou would help Barca fund the transfer, while president Laporta’s relationship with Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta could pave the road. Additionally, Maxwell, who is Pimenta’s partner in her agency, is a former Barcelona player.

Moreover, a couple of factors from Manchester City’s side could also go in Barca’s favor.

Coach Pep Guardiola sees his contract expire in June 2025. If the Spaniard leaves, many City players, including Haaland could opt for a change of scenery.

Finally, the Cityzens are under investigation for over 100 Financial Fair Play guidelines breaches. A verdict should be reached by October 2024, and according to sources, City could even drop to the Championship if they are found guilty. In that case, many top players would jump ship, and Haaland could be first in line to do so for the betterment of his career.