Soccer

Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Premier League Rivals Could Return For Emile Smith Rowe In January

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Star Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal Star Emile Smith Rowe

Premier League outfit West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe in the January transfer window.

West Ham United’s Long-Standing Interest In Smith Rowe

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, West Ham United have long been keeping tabs on Arsenal man Smith Rowe. The Hammers, alongside Chelsea, expressed their desire to sign Smith Rowe during the summer transfer window but the move ultimately fell through. Despite the setback, West Ham are still very much interested in Smith Rowe and could make another move for him when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

As per the aforementioned report, David Moyes’ side wish to build on to their impressive start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign. And to do so, they are eyeing some strategic signings, especially in midfield and attack. One of the most versatile players in England, Smith Rowe can effortlessly alternate between the two, making him a lucrative option for the East London club.

Arsenal do not consider Smith Rowe untouchable and are open to parting ways with him in January. It is believed that the Gunners will happily accept a bid in the £35 million ($42.50 million) to £40 million ($48.58 million) region for the 23-year-old. Smith Rowe’s Arsenal contract expires in June 2026.

Situation Could Worsen For Smith Rowe At Arsenal

Smith Rowe, who came through Arsenal’s youth system, rarely featured for the Gunners in the 2022-23 season. He played only 14 times in all competitions, claiming just two assists. Two months into the 2023-24 season, there are no signs of improvement.

Smith Rowe has played just 136 minutes of football this season in six matches across competitions. Thanks to Martin Odegaard’s sensational form, he could continue to struggle for minutes. Mikel Arteta also prefers Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of Smith Rowe on the left flank, making it even more difficult for him to thrive at the Emirates Stadium. As if competition for places was not high enough already, there is a chance that Arsenal could sign more players in the January transfer window.

Smith Rowe has so far played 102 games for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 18 times. He also has 11 assists to his name.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Star Emile Smith Rowe
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Premier League Rivals Could Return For Emile Smith Rowe In January

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  9min
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bayern Munich Star Who Talks ‘All The Time’ With Los Blancos Ace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  57min

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Bayern Munich intend to hold contract talks with Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies but might not proceed before sorting internal issues. Alphonso Davies’…

Chelsea Star Likened To Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer
“Has Some Similar Movements” – William Gallas Compares Chelsea Star To Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, And Neymar
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Former Premier League star William Gallas has heaped praise on Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk, likening him to Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. Mudryk, who moved to Stamford Bridge from…

FIFA World Cup
Soccer
FIFA World Cup 2030: Spain, Portugal, Morocco To Host With A Cameo From South America
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Premier League Holders Manchester City Owner Logo Collage
Soccer
5 Highest-Paid Players In The English Premier League: Manchester City Stars Claim Top Spots
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“He was perfectly fine” – Mikel Arteta Defends Decision To Select Bukayo Saka As Arsenal Star Limps Out Of Lens Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 4 2023
Lionel Messi And Inter Miami Owner David Beckham
Soccer
“But then, I sneaked into Messi’s dad’s hotel” – David Beckham Reveals How He Convinced Lionel Messi To Join Inter Miami
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 4 2023
Arrow to top