Premier League outfit West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe in the January transfer window.

West Ham United’s Long-Standing Interest In Smith Rowe

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, West Ham United have long been keeping tabs on Arsenal man Smith Rowe. The Hammers, alongside Chelsea, expressed their desire to sign Smith Rowe during the summer transfer window but the move ultimately fell through. Despite the setback, West Ham are still very much interested in Smith Rowe and could make another move for him when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

As per the aforementioned report, David Moyes’ side wish to build on to their impressive start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign. And to do so, they are eyeing some strategic signings, especially in midfield and attack. One of the most versatile players in England, Smith Rowe can effortlessly alternate between the two, making him a lucrative option for the East London club.

Arsenal do not consider Smith Rowe untouchable and are open to parting ways with him in January. It is believed that the Gunners will happily accept a bid in the £35 million ($42.50 million) to £40 million ($48.58 million) region for the 23-year-old. Smith Rowe’s Arsenal contract expires in June 2026.

Situation Could Worsen For Smith Rowe At Arsenal

Smith Rowe, who came through Arsenal’s youth system, rarely featured for the Gunners in the 2022-23 season. He played only 14 times in all competitions, claiming just two assists. Two months into the 2023-24 season, there are no signs of improvement.

Smith Rowe has played just 136 minutes of football this season in six matches across competitions. Thanks to Martin Odegaard’s sensational form, he could continue to struggle for minutes. Mikel Arteta also prefers Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of Smith Rowe on the left flank, making it even more difficult for him to thrive at the Emirates Stadium. As if competition for places was not high enough already, there is a chance that Arsenal could sign more players in the January transfer window.

Smith Rowe has so far played 102 games for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 18 times. He also has 11 assists to his name.