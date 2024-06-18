Soccer

“Both teams will want to keep possession” – Arsenal Star Jorginho Reveals How Italy Will Try To Beat In-Form Spain In Upcoming EURO Meeting

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal and Italy star Jorginho has discussed how his team are planning to beat Spain in their upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 Group B meeting. The defensive midfielder believes the Azzurri must play with intensity and focus on their strengths to get the better of Group B leaders La Roja.

Italy & Spain Have Claimed Impressive Wins In Matchday 1 Of UEFA EURO 2024

Group B rivals Italy and Spain were both in action on Saturday (June 15), with the former taking on Albania and the latter locking horns with Croatia.

Albanian attacker Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in the competition’s history against Italy, firing his team in front just 23 seconds in. Luciano Spalletti’s side, however, did not unravel after going behind so early in the game. They turned the game on its head in the following 15 minutes, courtesy of goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella. Albania tried to come back into the game, but Italy shut shop to secure a 2-1 win.

Spain, on the other hand, took Croatia to the cleaners in the first Group B fixture. They ran circles around Luka Modric and Co., claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory. Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Carvajal all scored in the first half to put the game to bed.

Italy and Spain are level on three points, but thanks to La Roja’s superior goal difference, they are sitting at the top of the table.

Jorginho Reveals How His Team Will Try To Overcome Spain

On Thursday night (June 20), Italy and Spain will square off, knowing that the winner will cruise into the last 16 of the competition. Ahead of the game, Jorginho revealed the tactics his team would use to beat the two-time European champions. He told VivoAzzurro (via Football-Italia):

We’ll need high intensity. 

Both teams will want to keep possession, and we must base our performance on our strengths, not their weaknesses. The coach wants us to play good football and move the ball.

This will be Spain and Italy’s second consecutive meeting in EUROs. They crossed paths in the semi-final of EURO 2020 — a game Italy won on penalties.

After Alvaro Morata missed his spot-kick for Spain, Jorginho took the decisive penalty for Italy. He comfortably beat ex-Spain goalkeeper David De Gea to send the Blues through to the final.

