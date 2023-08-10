NFL

Arizona’s RB Marlon Mack is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles at practice

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Last week, the Arizona Cardinals were looking to add depth in their backfield. Their answer was signing RB Marlon Mack last Friday. He was in practice the next day with the Cardinals and was excited for 2023. At practice on Tuesday, Mack suffered an unfortunate injury and will miss the entire season. 

Head coach Jonathan Gannon addressed the media yesterday and gave them the bad news. Marlon Mack was signed less than a week ago and now his 2023 season is officially over before it really began. This is the second time last four seasons that he’s torn his Achilles. He tore his right Achilles in early 2020.

Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles tear and was placed on the IR by the Cardinals


At Tuesday’s practice, RB Marlon Mack reportedly suffered a significant left Achilles injury. To make matters worse, it was a non-contact injury and that’s almost never a good sign. The 27-year-old needed help getting off the field and couldn’t put any weight on his left leg. In his 2021 campaign, Mack played in six games for the Broncos and two for the 49ers.

In his place, the Cardinals signed RB Stevie Scott III. He spent time with the Saints and Broncos last season. Most recently, Scott played in the USFL for the Michigan Panthers, He had 78 carries for 295 yards and a touchdown last season in the USFL. It’s tough that they lost Mack to a season-ending injury, but that’s the reality of professional sports.


Marlon Mack was not going to be the featured back for the Cardinals this season, but he was a veteran with experience. James Conner is Arizona’s starting RB and Corey Clement has been his backup throughout camp. Their running game needs to be on point with QB Kyler Murray out to begin the season. With Murray out, long-time backup Colt McCoy is QB1 at the moment for the Cardinals.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
