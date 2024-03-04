The Arizona Cardinals have made a commitment to Kyler Murray being their quarterback and signal caller for the immediate future, and that decision may give them some serious options when it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft. As we approach the start of the first round at the end of next month, we are beginning to see a clearer picture of what might happen in the top-3, and a run on quarterbacks means that the Cardinals could have their pick of the best non-QB prospect in the entire draft.

Arizona Cardinals Could Get First Shot At Top Non-QB Prospect

Per Albert Breer “Marvin Harrison Jr, I’d put him down in pencil as the fourth pick to the Arizona Cardinals” “LSU’s Malik Nabers, the one player in this group who didn’t help himself this week” (no measurements) -NYG, LVR actively trying to trade up for QB — Charlie Sinclair (@cmsinclar) March 4, 2024

They will need help all over the board. There is little elite talent to speak of on Arizona’s roster, but they are in a great position to address their needs. They have the most draft capital of any team in the league this year, with a treasure chest that features four selections within the first 67 picks.

But easily the most valuable of their picks will be the 4th overall selection, and they may have one of the best overall athletes in the 2024 class fall right into their lap.

There has been something of a definitive top-2 throughout most of the process. Caleb Williams is widely regarded as this year’s top prospect, and there should be plenty of QB-hungry teams lining up to make trade offers to the Bears. But the phone in the front office for the Commanders will likely be ringing as well, as Drake Maye is predicted to be another franchise-changing signal caller.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Very Well Be The Pick

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (exploring Marvin Harrison Jr. option at No. 3 with Brian Hartline insight; NFLPA survey follow-up; Jonathan Kraft, from Sloan, on Patriots’ evolving analytics; QB Drake Maye did his NFL homework etc.) https://t.co/D1e7rWPOma — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 3, 2024

It was thought that there was a drop-off after the top-2 as far as quarterback play was concerned, but that notion has changed over the past month or so. Jayden Daniels, the most recent winner of the Heisman Trophy award, has been shooting up draft boards lately, and there is now a wide belief that he could be one of the first three players taken in the draft, and there are even some draft experts that are calling for him to be selected over Williams or Maye.

So if the Bears, Commanders, and Patriots (or whoever trades for the picks) take quarterbacks with their selections, then the Cardinals would be on the clock for one of the skill position players. Throughout much of the draft process, the best of that bunch has been considered to be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who will likely won’t make it past pick #4 no matter who holds which selections.