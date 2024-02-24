NFL: The Arizona Cardinals Have The Most Draft Capital For 2024

The Chicago Bears hold the rights to the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and are in great position to continue their rebuild with their possession of the 9th pick as well. But in terms of overall assets for the upcoming selection process, they are only ranked third. It is instead the Arizona Cardinals who will have the most firepower come late April.

Cardinals Have 6 Picks In First 90 Of 2024 NFL Draft

No team in the 2024 NFL Draft has more top-100 picks than the Arizona Cardinals (6) 📈 pic.twitter.com/seJsGEwRrO — PFF ARZ Cardinals (@PFF_Cardinals) February 21, 2024

Due to finishing with one of the worst records in the league in 2023, the Cardinals will have the 4th overall pick this year, but that isn’t their only selection in the opening round. Last year, they traded the 3rd overall pick away to the Houston Texans, who in turn sent a haul back to Arizona. That bundle of assets included this year’s first rounder, which comes in at #27.

They’ll be selecting again just a few picks later, as the Cardinals own the 3rd pick of the second round (35th overall). Then, thanks to more wheeling and dealing in years’ past, they’ll make three selections in the third round, giving them a whopping six picks in the top 90.

They’ll round things out by making a selection in the 4th round, two in the 5th, one in the 6th, and three in the 7th. According to the draft power rankings featured on Tankathon, they have the most value of any team this year, higher on the list than even the Bears and Commanders.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr Drop To #4?

Arizona Cardinals are likely to select WR Marvin Harrison Jr. if he is on the board. The Cardinals are wanting to see if they can get a repeat of Larry Fitzgearld. pic.twitter.com/Es6ywLgKKP — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 22, 2024

They have plenty of holes to fill. The team finished with a record of 4-13 in 2023, and featured the 2nd worst defense and 8th worst offense in terms of scoring, with a roster lacking essentially any elite talent.

But the Cardinals will be in position to change all of that this off-season, and should be able to nab one of the better prospects in this year’s class if they choose to stay put at #4. The closer we get to the draft, the more we have seen the stock of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels rise up the boards, and we may see three QBs taken within the first three picks.

That would mean that Arizona would be able to pick the best non-quarterback on the board, which is widely regarded to be wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State. Tankathon then projects them to take a cornerback at #27, and an offensive lineman early in the second round.