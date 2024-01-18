Tonight, the Grizzlies will be on the road for their second of four meetings vs. the Timberwolves. Earlier this season, Memphis lost 127-103 at home to Minnesota. The Grizzlies have been ravaged by injuries in the past two weeks. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, Brandon Clarke, and Derrick Rose are all out. That’s forced Memphis to increase the minutes of players who normally wouldn’t have that much playing time. They’re 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 15-25 overall.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are 29-11 heading into their matchup vs. the Grizzlies. That is the second-best record in the NBA this season behind the Celtics. Minnesota finally has a fully healthy team and has been continuing to build chemistry. The Timberwolves are a defensive-minded team with enough offensive talent to get the job done. Their 29-11 record has them sitting at first place in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies will be on the road tonight to face the Timberwolves

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves game

1. Rudy Gobert Under 13.5 rebounds @ (-130) via BetOnline

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a blockbuster trade for three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Jazz. In Utah, he led the league in rebounds (14.7) and blocks (2.6) once along with three all-star selections. Gobert was traded to the Timberwolves and has been a solid frontcourt pairing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. This is the first season they’ve been able to play with each other on a consistent basis.

Tonight, Gobert’s O/U for rebounds is set at (13.5) vs. the Grizzlies. He’s gone under that number in 27 of his 39 games played this season. The 31-year-old averages (12.4) rebounds per game in 2023-24. Jaren Jackson Jr. is healthy and back in the lineup for Memphis. He’ll do his best to keep Rudy Gobert off the glass.

2. Luke Kennard Under 3.5 assists @ (-114) via BetoOnline

In the 2017 NBA Draft, Luke Kennard was selected 12th overall by the Detroit Pistons. He spent three seasons in Detriot before he eventually found himself on the LA Clippers. Kennard was with them for three seasons until he was traded at the deadline last season to the Grizzlies. The 27-year-old is now in his first full season with Memphis and his seventh in the NBA. Over his career, Kennard has been known for his marksmanship from deep.

For his career, Kennard averges (.435) percent from beyond the arc. He’s led the league in three-point percentage twice. In fact, he is fifth all-time for the best three-point percentage in the history of the NBA. Tonight, the Grizzlies are going to be outmanned by the Grizzlies due to injuries. They’ll need to rely on the scoring of Kennard. His O/U for assists is set at (3.5) vs. the Timberwolves. He’s gone under that number in 12 of his 17 games played this season.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns Over 22.5 points @ (-110) via BetOnline

The Minnesota Timberwolves have two former #1 overall picks on their current roster. Karl-Anthony Towns was first overall in 2015 and Anthony Edwards was first overall in 2020. Towns has played all nine of his professional seasons in Minnesota. So far, he’s a three-time all-star, 2015-16 ROY, and two-time first-team All-NBA selection. In 2023-24, he’s averaging (21.8) points, (8.8) rebounds, and (3.3) assists per game.

His O/U for points is set at (22.5) vs. the Grizzlies. Towns has gone over that number in 19 of his 39 games played this season. He could be scoring more points, but Anthony Edwards averages (26.0) points per game this season. The former #1 overall pick averaged (26.5) points per game back in 2019-20. Towns is a talented player and the Timberwolves have a deep roster this season. At first in the Western Conference, Minnesota would love to make a deep run in the postseason.