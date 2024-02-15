Last season, the New England Patriots finished 4-13. That gave them the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fans of the team are practically begging the front office to draft a new QB this offseason. They missed horribly when they drafted Mac Jones. He’s proved time and time again that he doesn’t have what it takes to be the Patriots’ starting QB.

His backup Bailey Zappe hasn’t been much better and QB needs to be addressed by the team ahead of the 2024 season. They cannot go into the season with Jones and Zappe. Drafting their next franchise QB seems like a logical option. However, some league insiders believe the team is considering trading back from the #3 pick. This is a new era of Patriots football. One that no longer has Tom Brady or Bill Belichick attached to the team. Who knows what New England has in store this offseason?

What kind of haul could the Patriots get for the #3 pick in the 2024 Draft?

If you were the New England Patriots GM what would you do with the third pick⁉️ A. Draft a QB B. Draft Marvin Harrison Jr. C. Trade Down Sounds off in the replies⬇️📢 pic.twitter.com/KJOb0jYsmM — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) February 14, 2024



Several factors will play into what the Patriots do with the #3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team has a chance to draft their next franchise QB if the right player is there for them. Recent mock drafts have QBs going with the top three picks. Realistically, that would be their best chance at getting an elite QB prospect. However, the team could always trade down and address the QB in free agency.

New England could get a serious haul for the #3 pick depending on what player is available. Right now, the consensus #1 pick is QB Caleb Williams out of USC. Chicago has the #1 overall pick and there’s no real sign as to what they will do yet. LSU’s Jayden Daniels and UNC’s Drake Maye would likely be the next QBs off the board at #2 and #3. If another team wants to draft one of those prospects, trading up with the Patriots could be ideal. With the QB talent at the top of the 2024 Draft, the Patriots could get a future first-round pick if they did trade down. That’s how valuable that pick is in this particular draft.

In @FieldYates’ first official 2024 Mock Draft, the #Patriots select UNC QB Drake Maye with the 3rd overall pick. If Maye were to get to the third pick, should New England stick and pick OR trade back for a massive haul? pic.twitter.com/ih0tPtvpOI — Carlos (@LosTalksPats) February 14, 2024



Trading down is a move the Patriots could make, but they also need to address their need at QB. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe haven’t cut it for the Patriots. There will be a QB available for them #3, so why pass up on this opportunity? They could potentially be drafting Jayden Daniels who won the Heisman Trophy this season. Or they could get a solid QB prospect in Drake Maye. Both would be incredible options for the Patriots and could help address their need at QB.