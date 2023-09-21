Every season, teams deal with injuries and you never know when or who they will happen to. That’s why NFL general managers and scouts have to constantly evaluate their rosters. With some injuries and weak spots in their offensive line, the New York Giants could be looking to add some veteran depth.

The left and right guard spots for the Giants are far from solidified for the 2023 season. That’s why the Giants worked out a veteran offensive lineman who they drafted back in 2013. While the Giants were in Arizona, they had Justin Pugh in for a workout. He’s been vocal that he would love to return to the Giants.

Where would Justin Pugh fit in with the Giants’ current offensive line group?

Justin Pugh worked out for the Giants today. Former Giants 1st round pick if you forgot. pic.twitter.com/YRwWkERf9H — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) September 20, 2023



In the 2013 Draft, the New York Giants took Justin Pugh 19th overall out of Syracuse. He was with the Giants for five seasons and started in all 63 games he played in. Pugh then signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and played five seasons for them. The 33-year-old was not on an NFL training camp or roster to begin the season. An ACL injury in 2022 limited Pugh to just five games.

Pugh has been a versatile lineman in his NFL career. He can play every position except for center and the Giants need another guy like that. Josh Ezeudu is filling in for Andrew Thomas at LT, but he was drafted as a guard. While Pugh is not the same player he was 10 years ago, having someone who can play multiple positions on the offensive line is invaluable.

With injuries along the offensive line, the Giants tried out a familiar face: veteran G Justin Pugh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2023



Andrew Thomas and Ben Bredeson are currently out for the Giants. Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury and Bredeson suffered a concussion in Week 2. On the short turnaround in Week 3, New York is starting a makeshift offensive line. Just one of their five offensive lineman have more than two years of NFL experience. The addition of Justin Pugh could be valuable to New York for veteran depth.