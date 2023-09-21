NFL

Are the Giants looking to sign their former first round pick from the 2013 Draft?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Justin Pugh Giants pic
Justin Pugh Giants pic

Every season, teams deal with injuries and you never know when or who they will happen to. That’s why NFL general managers and scouts have to constantly evaluate their rosters. With some injuries and weak spots in their offensive line, the New York Giants could be looking to add some veteran depth. 

The left and right guard spots for the Giants are far from solidified for the 2023 season. That’s why the Giants worked out a veteran offensive lineman who they drafted back in 2013. While the Giants were in Arizona, they had Justin Pugh in for a workout. He’s been vocal that he would love to return to the Giants.

Where would Justin Pugh fit in with the Giants’ current offensive line group?


In the 2013 Draft, the New York Giants took Justin Pugh 19th overall out of Syracuse. He was with the Giants for five seasons and started in all 63 games he played in. Pugh then signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and played five seasons for them. The 33-year-old was not on an NFL training camp or roster to begin the season. An ACL injury in 2022 limited Pugh to just five games.

Pugh has been a versatile lineman in his NFL career. He can play every position except for center and the Giants need another guy like that. Josh Ezeudu is filling in for Andrew Thomas at LT, but he was drafted as a guard. While Pugh is not the same player he was 10 years ago, having someone who can play multiple positions on the offensive line is invaluable.


Andrew Thomas and Ben Bredeson are currently out for the Giants. Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury and Bredeson suffered a concussion in Week 2. On the short turnaround in Week 3, New York is starting a makeshift offensive line. Just one of their five offensive lineman have more than two years of NFL experience. The addition of Justin Pugh could be valuable to New York for veteran depth.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Justin Pugh Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Are the Giants looking to sign their former first round pick from the 2013 Draft?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  19min
Barkley and Thomas Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas to miss TNF matchup against the 49ers in Week 3
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  48min

Tonight, the New York Giants are on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 3 matchup. Through two games, the Giants and Niners have looked extremely…

Cam Akers Rams pic 1
NFL
Vikings Depth Chart: Will Cam Akers be taking over the RB1 role from Alexander Mattison in Minnesota?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

After an 0-2 start to the 2023 season, the Vikings knew a change needed to be made. Through two games, Minnesota has any team’s second-most passing yards (674). On the…

NFL Schedule For Week 1
NFL
BetNow NFL Free Bets: Claim $1000 Football Betting Offer For Week 3
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
49ers
NFL
BetNow Giants vs 49ers Betting Offer: $1000 Thursday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
NFL
Bovada 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer: $750 Thursday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
WanDale Robinson Giants pic
NFL
Everygame 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer: $500 Thursday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
Arrow to top