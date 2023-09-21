Tonight, the New York Giants are on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 3 matchup. Through two games, the Giants and Niners have looked extremely different. San Francisco has one of the better overall rosters in the NFL and the talent level is elite.

Many predicted the Giants would take a step forward this season, but that hasn’t been the case. They’ve regressed since their win vs. the Vikings in the playoffs in 2022. New York will be facing one of the best teams in the league tonight. It will not be an easy matchup. Especially with Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley and All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas out.

Can the Giants keep it competitive in Week 3 vs. the 49ers?

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is OUT. Right move. LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), LG Ben Bredeson (concussion) and OLB Azeez Ojulari also OUT. That’s four starters down for Thursday night vs. 49ers. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 20, 2023



In Week 1, Andrew Thomas hurt his hamstring in the first quarter. Adrenaline allowed him to play through the game, but the 24-year-old missed New York’s Week 2 game vs. the Cardinals. The Giants have a quick turnaround in Week 3 and they’ve already ruled Thomas out. Even on the extended rest, he’s still not ready to return. New York knows it’s a long season and they want him for the long-term.

When Thomas missed Week 2, Josh Ezeudu played for him at LT. He was a third-round pick by the Giants in 2022 it was his third career start. Late in last week’s game vs. Arizona, RB Saquon Barkley injured his right ankle. The Pro Bowler had to be helped off the field and reports said that he’s expected to miss about three weeks. Barkley will not be playing tonight against the 49ers.

While #Giants RB Saquon Barkley and LT Andrew Thomas are OUT for the #49ers game, WR Wan’Dale Robinson is expected to make his season debut, per @Schultz_Report The 2022 2nd round pick caught 23 passes for 227 yards last season, but tore his ACL on Week 11. Robinson had career… https://t.co/kLUeN5bbKi pic.twitter.com/lk8mL8Cifr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 21, 2023



Without Barkley, the Giants will turn to a trio of RBs to carry the backfield workload tonight. Getting the start for the Giants in Week 3 will likely be Matt Breida. He resigned with New York this offseason on a one-year deal. After Breida, the Giants have Gary Brightwell and rookie Eric Gray at RB. Brightwell has turned into a special teams ace for the Giants who can also take some snaps at RB. Additionally, Gray should get a chance to take some carries with Saquon out.