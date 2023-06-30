With Anthony Joshua set to return to action before the end of the year, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into AJ’s career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, resumé, record in world title fights and how many knockout victories he has.

Anthony Joshua Boxing Record

Anthony Joshua was last seen in action coasting his way to a unanimous decision victory over American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin. ‘AJ’ somewhat underwhelmed boxing fans, looking gun-shy and afraid to pull the trigger. However, a win is a win and he moved one step closer to becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Before that, he was seen losing for the second time to unified heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk back in August last year. Since the second Usyk defeat, ‘AJ’ has teamed up with legendary American trainer Derrick James. Their first fight together was Joshua’s last outing against Jermaine Franklin in April 2023.

The last time Joshua fought at the O2 Arena prior to his fight on April 1 was back in 2016 when he defended his IBF World Heavyweight Title against Dominic Breazeale. Furthermore, Joshua’s last non-world title fight before Franklin was against British rival Dillian Whyte back in December 2015.

Now, Joshua boasts an impressive boxing record of 25 wins to three losses. Of these 25 wins, Joshua has won stopped all but three opponents by knockout. Quite an emphatic knockout ratio from the London 2012 Olympic Games gold medallist.

The only men to go the distance with Joshua and are Andy Ruiz Jr, Joseph Parker, Jermaine Franklin and of course Oleksandr Usyk who twice beat ‘AJ’ on points. This is why Joshua is always odds on to win via knockout with the best offshore gambling sites.

Anthony Joshua fought in his first world title fight against Charles Martin back in April 2016. ‘AJ’ won within three rounds, putting his name right to the very top of the heavyweight division. Since that fight, Joshua has fought in 11 consecutive world title fights, including unifications and some huge fights.

The two-time heavyweight champion has fought in 12 world title fights in his career, winning nine of them. His three losses came at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk twice, as well as that shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr on his American debut at Madison Square Garden.

Joshua of course avenged that loss to Ruiz a fight later in Saudi Arabia. During his reign as the world heavyweight champion, the London man beat a whole host of incredible names. He beat Joseph Parker in a unification fight, as well as beating Dominic Breazeale, Eric Molina and Carlos Takam in his world title defenses.

Joshua’s biggest win came against the great Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium back in 2017. ‘AJ’ beat ‘Dr Steelhammer’ with an emphatic 11th round knockout, winning three world crowns at heavyweight. This fight is one of the best performances of Joshua’s career, crawling up off the canvas before turning the fight around and winning it in the later rounds.

Some other huge names such as Alexander Povetkin and Kubrat Pulev are two other names Joshua has beaten in his reign as heavyweight champion. Not to mention some credible fighters throughout Joshua’s rise up the rankings, from debut right up to now.

Joshua has had a magnificent career since turning professional back in 2013. He turned pro with a lot of hype due to winning a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games and has had a meteoric rise since.

Boxing fans are excited to see the former two-time heavyweight champion back in the ring before the end of 2023, to continue his quest back to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Other Content You May Like