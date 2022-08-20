Anthony Joshua Attempts Mind Games With Oleksandr Usyk At Weigh-In

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ANTHONY JOSHUA had some words to say at yesterday’s weigh in with Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their heavyweight rematch tonight from the Saudi Arabian desert in Jeddah. ‘AJ’ looks to be attempting some mind games with the Ukrainian ahead of their highly anticipated unification bout tonight.

Joshua Attempts Mind Games With Usyk

After yesterday’s weigh ins in Jeddah ahead of their rematch tonight form the Jeddah Super Dome, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua shared a rather intense stare down.

Footage has emerged of Joshua having some things to say to the 35-year-old, who won the first fight back in September 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua had a few words to say to Usyk, which could be his way of trying to get into the head of the seemingly unbreakable Ukrainian.

Here is what Joshua said:

You can hear Joshua saying to Usyk, “How’s your body shot?”

The 32-year-old two-time heavyweight champion of the world then went on to say, “In sparring…”

Joshua then goes on to say to Usyk, “Stay strong.”

What These Mind Games Means For The Usyk vs Joshua 2 Fight

The question on everyone’s lips is what the words mean and what the purpose is of Joshua saying these things to Oleksandr Usyk.

Here at SportsLens, we think it is just Joshua trying to make Usyk doubt himself, as perhaps one of the only weaknesses the Ukrainian has is to the body.

Despite winning every fight as a professional and looking good in each and every one, one a few occasions, especially in the World Boxing Super Series, Usyk didn’t like it when his opponent attacked him to the body.

This could perhaps be what Joshua is hinting at in these videos from yesterday’s weigh-ins, trying to get into Usyk’s head and make him doubt himself.

Whatever the purpose of what Joshua said to Usyk, he will need more than mind games if he is to become a three-time heavyweight world champion tonight. Joshua is the betting underdog and isn’t fancied by many pundits and people in the know in the boxing world, but we still think ‘AJ’ will get the job done.

Let’s hope the fight lives up to all of the hype!

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

