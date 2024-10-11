Oleksandr Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world with his split decision victory over Tyson Fury in May – but according to Frank Warren Fury knows what he needs to change.

Tyson Fury ‘Knows What He Did Wrong’

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will face off in a rematch on December 21st with Saudi Arabia yet again playing host to the heavyweight title fight.

Usyk just edged Fury last time out so has to be the favorite coming into the fight, but ‘The Gypsy King’ is as confident as ever in his abilities against anyone in the world.

According to his promoter, Frank Warren, Fury knows what he did wrong the first time out against Usyk and he is ready for the rematch with more knowledge on his opponent after their first meeting.

“His [Fury’s] mentality is he’s got to knock him out to win,” Warren said. “So it’s going to be exciting.

“He knows what he did wrong, it was a fight of two halves and at one stage in the seventh round I genuinely thought he was going to stop him in the next round.

“[Usyk] wobbled going back to the corner and he came out and caught him with that shot on his nose that seemed to take all Tyson’s momentum and focus away.”

Fury vs Usyk 1 – Round 9 🤯 Battle reignited on December 21 ⚔️#FuryUsyk2 #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/hGfrks8ZP6 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 9, 2024

The fight did swing both ways throughout the 12 round slog and Usyk only went on to win the heavyweight title via a judges split decision.

“He believes he knows what he has to do. He’s got a great boxing brain and I genuinely believe he’ll come out as the victor.”

“Everybody can’t wait for this fight. I certainly can’t. The first fight was probably one of the best heavyweight fights of the 21st century. If it’s half as good as that, we’ll be pleased.”

The heavyweight title fight is sure to be the biggest blockbuster event in boxing this year, with the first meeting just inside the top ten most viewed boxing events of all time generating over $50million from pay per view.