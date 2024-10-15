It has been confirmed that Ben Whittaker sprained his ankle when he fell out of the ring with Liam Cameron, but things went from bad to worse for the Brit as he tried to return home on Monday…

Ben Whittaker Detained

Ben Whittaker was detained at King Khalid International Airport on Monday afternoon following an angry altercation with one of his fans that ultimately prevented him from returning to the UK.

The Whittaker-Cameron fight was one of many highly anticipated undercard matchups last weekend in Riyadh, but the bout was called a draw in dramatic circumstances with the opponents falling out of the ring together leaving both fighters in a heap on the floor.

Whittaker left the ring in a wheelchair and the British prospect was taken to hospital immediately for evaluation where his ankle sprain was identified.

Ben Shalom is the promoter of the current Light Heavyweight champion and he provided an update on Whittaker’s injury on Monday after the concerning scenes at Kingdom Arena. “Following the unprecedented incident that ended the match on Saturday night, Ben Whittaker is undergoing further assessments on his neck as a previous injury was aggravated by the fall.

Unfinished business. We need a rematch @benwhittaker @benjshalom @boxxer Bring your wheelchair and we can do it in the steel cage if you like 😂 #CameronWhittaker2 pic.twitter.com/9FGXmXRALu — 🔴⚪️LIAM CAMERON🔴⚪️ (@liamcameron21) October 14, 2024

“He also experienced an ankle sprain and will begin a rehab process as soon as he is cleared by doctors and is determined to be back in the ring as soon as possible.”

But just hours after he left the hospital, Whittaker was detained at the airport. The boxer reportedly offered to pay for a phone he broke during the altercation but there wasn’t any further repercussions for Whittaker.

Whittaker has since said: “This was a really unfortunate event and I’m grateful to the gentleman that he sat down to talk about it straight afterwards and accepted my apology. In any case, we are in touch about replacing his phone and coming along to a future event as our guest.”

Once Whittaker has recovered from his ankle sprain he seems destined for a rematch with Cameron, who there is clearly still unfinished business with