Boxing

How To Bet On Ryan Garcia To Beat Gervonta Davis With BetOnline

Paul Kelly
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis goes down on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s catchweight boxing showdown, we will run you through how to bet on Ryan Garcia to beat Gervonta Davis, with ‘King Ry’ the underdog with price-setters.

How To Bet On Ryan Garcia To Beat Gervonta Davis

Betting on ‘King Ry’ to defeat Gervonta Davis this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below:

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

What Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Garcia vs Davis markets at BetOnline for their fight from the Las Vegas this weekend:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

Will Ryan Garcia Beat Gervonta Davis?

Given the fact he is up against one of the best fighters in the world, the best offshore sportsbooks have Ryan Garcia as the betting underdog this weekend at in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

‘King Ry’ is of course up against it as he faces the toughest test of his career to date in the form of Gervonta Davis. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for this compelling catchweight clash.

The current odds at BetOnline have the 24-year-old down as the underdog at odds of +200, whilst ‘Tank’ is the betting favorite at -260 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Boxing Record | Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
