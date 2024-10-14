Fabio Wardley appeared to put a dent in Frazer Clarke’s head on Saturday night, with a stunning early stoppage in the first round ending the bout in favour of the Ipswich-born star.

Frazer Clarke Undergoes Jaw Surgery

Fabio Wardley moved to 18-0-1 in his boxing career this weekend, with a dominant win over Frazer Clarke leaving his opponent with a brutal head dent after the fight.

Clarke was sent straight to hospital from the ring after the fight was called off in the first round, as Wardley won with a convincing technical knockout in just over two minutes in the ring together.

There was immediate concern for Clarke in the aftermath of the fight, with the former British heavyweight champion struggling to hold his head up on the edge of the ring.

Speaking after the fight, Wardley offered his sympathies to Clarke and wished him a speedy recovery after their rematch bout in Saudi Arabia: “I always take a prayer before my fight, always ask for me and my opponent to leave and be healthy,” he said.

“I want, whoever I’m in [the ring] with, to go back to their family and I hope he’s well.

“I hope I can speak to him afterwards because those first 12 rounds we shared first were special. I had to make a statement tonight. I appreciate the war last time and what a great spectacle that was.”

Clarke returned from Riyadh on Sunday night, with the British heavyweight star undergoing emergency jaw surgery once he touched down in the UK.

Frazer Clarke undergoes successful minor surgery after suffering a cheekbone injury in the defeat to Fabio Wardley last night ✅ pic.twitter.com/fyc0Ue9vBW — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 13, 2024

Despite his extensive injuries from this weekend, Clarke’s promoter Ben Shalom has insisted that the fighter wants to make his return to the ring in a shot at redemption in the new year.

After the demolition job from Wardley on Saturday night, it seems unlikely that he will face off with Clarke again in a trilogy fight – following a draw in the books first time they met.