Frazer Clarke To Undergo Jaw Surgery After Fabio Wardley Puts ‘Dent’ In His Head During Early Stoppage

Olly Taliku
Fabio Wardley appeared to put a dent in Frazer Clarke’s head on Saturday night, with a stunning early stoppage in the first round ending the bout in favour of the Ipswich-born star. 

Frazer Clarke Undergoes Jaw Surgery

Fabio Wardley moved to 18-0-1 in his boxing career this weekend, with a dominant win over Frazer Clarke leaving his opponent with a brutal head dent after the fight.

Clarke was sent straight to hospital from the ring after the fight was called off in the first round, as Wardley won with a convincing technical knockout in just over two minutes in the ring together.

There was immediate concern for Clarke in the aftermath of the fight, with the former British heavyweight champion struggling to hold his head up on the edge of the ring.

Speaking after the fight, Wardley offered his sympathies to Clarke and wished him a speedy recovery after their rematch bout in Saudi Arabia: “I always take a prayer before my fight, always ask for me and my opponent to leave and be healthy,” he said.

“I want, whoever I’m in [the ring] with, to go back to their family and I hope he’s well.

“I hope I can speak to him afterwards because those first 12 rounds we shared first were special. I had to make a statement tonight. I appreciate the war last time and what a great spectacle that was.”

Clarke returned from Riyadh on Sunday night, with the British heavyweight star undergoing emergency jaw surgery once he touched down in the UK.

Despite his extensive injuries from this weekend, Clarke’s promoter Ben Shalom has insisted that the fighter wants to make his return to the ring in a shot at redemption in the new year.

After the demolition job from Wardley on Saturday night, it seems unlikely that he will face off with Clarke again in a trilogy fight – following a draw in the books first time they met.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Frazer clarke
Boxing News

