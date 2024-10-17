It has been reported that Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois could meet in the ring again next year and with a rematch planned, former Olympic gold medalist Audley Harrison has offered to train ‘AJ’ for the bout.

Audley Harrison Looking To Train AJ

Anthony Joshua was humbled by Daniel Dubois last time the British heavyweights clashed at Wembley Stadium, with ‘Dynamite’ Dubois winning with an emphatic knockout in the fifth round.

It seems the two Brits are destined to face off again though, with Joshua being given a chance at redemption yet again after another disappointing performance.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, both fighters seemed keen on a rematch after the first bout. Olympic gold medalist Audley Harrison has offered to train Joshua ahead of the rematch, as he believes AJ will be facing a very different opponent now Dubois has tasted victory.

“He’s facing a different kind of beast because Daniel Dubois has tasted victory. Now he feels like the real champ, having beaten a real fighter.

IT’S ALL OVER💥 Dubois puts Joshua down for the count after being hurt😱 pic.twitter.com/oNTCMTVUw9 — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) September 21, 2024

“Dubois will be a different animal to beat a second time around. I know there’s a rematch clause, and I think he’ll take it, but it’s going to be tougher this time. Technically, he can get there if he makes some adjustments, but there’s no guarantee that the outcome will be different.

“I think AJ can learn some more, and if he stays with Ben Davison, he might need to bring someone else in to help tidy everything up. Then he should go for the rematch.”

Harrison thinks he could be the man to help ‘tidy’ up Joshua’s game, with the former Olympic boxer aiming to revive AJ’s career and give him a shot at Tyson Fury.

“If you want to win that fight and then finish your career strong against someone like Fury, there are still things that need ironing out. Someone like myself, I could sit there and take the time to fix those things with you in the ring.”

There is no news yet on a potential rematch between Joshua and Dubois but with a rematch clause in their contract, it seems only a matter of time before the fight is announced.