Audley Harrison Offers To Train Anthony Joshua For Potential Rematch Against Daniel Dubois

Olly Taliku
It has been reported that Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois could meet in the ring again next year and with a rematch planned, former Olympic gold medalist Audley Harrison has offered to train ‘AJ’ for the bout. 

Audley Harrison Looking To Train AJ

Anthony Joshua was humbled by Daniel Dubois last time the British heavyweights clashed at Wembley Stadium, with ‘Dynamite’ Dubois winning with an emphatic knockout in the fifth round.

It seems the two Brits are destined to face off again though, with Joshua being given a chance at redemption yet again after another disappointing performance.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, both fighters seemed keen on a rematch after the first bout. Olympic gold medalist Audley Harrison has offered to train Joshua ahead of the rematch, as he believes AJ will be facing a very different opponent now Dubois has tasted victory.

“He’s facing a different kind of beast because Daniel Dubois has tasted victory. Now he feels like the real champ, having beaten a real fighter.

“Dubois will be a different animal to beat a second time around. I know there’s a rematch clause, and I think he’ll take it, but it’s going to be tougher this time. Technically, he can get there if he makes some adjustments, but there’s no guarantee that the outcome will be different.

“I think AJ can learn some more, and if he stays with Ben Davison, he might need to bring someone else in to help tidy everything up. Then he should go for the rematch.”

Harrison thinks he could be the man to help ‘tidy’ up Joshua’s game, with the former Olympic boxer aiming to revive AJ’s career and give him a shot at Tyson Fury.

“If you want to win that fight and then finish your career strong against someone like Fury, there are still things that need ironing out. Someone like myself, I could sit there and take the time to fix those things with you in the ring.”

There is no news yet on a potential rematch between Joshua and Dubois but with a rematch clause in their contract, it seems only a matter of time before the fight is announced.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
