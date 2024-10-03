Why Did Chris Eubank Jr. Not Fight Canelo Alvarez In October?

Chris Eubank Jr. has revealed why his fight against Canelo Alvarez never happened in October, with the 35-year-old saying that he wasn’t offered enough money for the bout.

Why Did Chris Eubank Jr. Not Fight Canelo Alvarez?

Chris Eubank Jr. was supposed to fight Canelo Alvarez in October, but the super-middleweight bout was cancelled with no explanation given as to why the bout never happened.

Eubank Jr. has spoken this week for the first time since the bout was cancelled, explaining why he never stepped into the ring against Alvarez last month.

“They were trying to make that fight for this September,” Eubank said. “Me being the businessman that I am, understood that the deal they were giving me was no good.

“For a guy who’s making 35 to 50 million a fight, don’t offer me the numbers you were offering me. To a normal guy in the street, that’s life changing. It’s not life changing to me, and I know what’s being made everywhere else, so don’t give me those numbers.”

There was plenty of speculation as to why Eubank cancelled the fight, but money wasn’t the only issue for the British star who had been out of the ring for over a year.

“So that was one issue,” he continued. “Another issue was, and the most important issue, I’ve been out of the ring for a year. I’m not just going in there. I’m going in there to beat Canelo.

“I’m not going in there to you know, just make up one of his shows like so many other guys do. Get a bit of money and bounce. No, I want that guy scalped.”

Eubank’s last fight came in a rematch against Liam Smith, with ‘Next Gen’ getting revenge on Smith in 2023 via TKO after a 10 round slog.

There has been no talks of rescheduling the boxing match for the future, so it appears that negotiations have broken down between the fighters with both parties moving on to greener pastures… for now.

Instead of fighting Alvarez, Eubank will now make his return to the ring on the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol undercard in October. Eubank is set to fight Kamil Szeremeta on October 12th, who is unbeaten in his last six bouts.