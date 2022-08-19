Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2: Weigh-In Results

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have weighed in ahead of their highly anticipated rematch showdown on Saturday night. The challenger took to the scales first before the Ukrainian, with both men in great shape and ready for Saturday’s huge heavyweight title fight!

Joshua weighed in at a ready 244lbs (17st 6lbs), meanwhile Usyk tipped the scales at a mean 221.5lbs (15st 11lb) The fight is on! All of the press conferences, weigh-ins and pre-fight build up is now complete. Now we can sit back and watch the two men battle it out for the WBA-Super, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Weigh In Face Off

Both men look in tip-top shape, ready for an absolute firefight on Saturday night! It may come as a surprise to fans that Joshua weighs four-pounds heavier than the first fight, with Usyk coming it at the exact same weight.

What To Make of Anthony Joshua’s Weigh In

‘AJ’ tipping the scales at a ready 244-pounds may come as a shock to some people. On the eye it looks like Joshua is a lot trimmer and a bit lighter, but in fact he has weighed in at four-pounds heavier than the first fight with Usyk in September.

Does this mean Joshua is going to take a more front foot approach to the fight? This may well indicate that Joshua is going for broke this time around and is going to try and stop Usyk before letting the fight get into the later rounds.

Only time will tell what Joshua’s approach is in the fight and all will be revealed tomorrow night when the first bell rings at the Jeddah Super Dome!

What to Make of Oleksandr Usyk’s Weigh In

Another slight shock to boxing fans that Oleksandr Usyk has weighed in at almost the exact same weight as the first Joshua clash from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

The 35-year-old tipped the scales at 221.5-pounds, which is just half a pound heavier than the first fight between the pair.

What does this mean for Usyk and what effect will this have on his game plan for Saturday night? Well, we think Usyk will try and fight a similar fight to the first fight with ‘AJ’.

Usyk won impressively last time out, so may see no reason of needing to change his tactics. He also looked like he was beginning to hurt Joshua in the later rounds, so perhaps believes this time around that if he can get to Joshua a bit earlier, the stoppage may well come.

The fight is on with both men weighing in and facing off ahead of Saturday’s super-fight for the WBO, IBF and WBA-Super world heavyweight titles.

It’s ON!

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony Joshua 7/4 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

