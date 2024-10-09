Boxing News

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk 2: Undercard Announced For Heavyweight Rematch In Riyadh

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Tyson Fury

The undercard for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk has been confirmed with six up and coming British stars making the trip to Saudi Arabia for fight night in December. 

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 2

In one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the year, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will go head to head in Riyadh again for the WBC, WBA & IBO heavyweight title.

The first meeting between Fury and Usyk was a heavyweight slog, with Usyk winning the heavyweight title after the judges scored the bout in favour of the Ukrainian.

Although the fight result was a split decision, Usyk dominated the majority of the fight and even landed a knockdown in the ninth round – just the ninth in Fury’s career.

Now the pair are preparing for war yet again and fans have been treated to an undercard stacked with up and coming British boxing superstars.

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury Undercard

Israil Madrimov takes on Serhii Bohachuk in one of the featured events on the Fury-Usyk undercard, in a super-welterweight card that will serve as one of the final bouts ahead of the main card.

Both fighters are coming into the bout off the back of losses and the pair will be hungry to get their career’s back on track with a win in Riyadh. Madrimov-Bohachuk is expected to be the best fight before Fury and Usyk take centre stage on a disappointing undercard.

The undefeated Johnny Fisher fights again on an undercard, taking on the vastly experienced Dave Allen in a heavyweight bout that is sure to entertain.

Allen will be by far the most experienced opponent ‘The Romford Bull’ has faced in his young career, but Fisher is one of the highest rated stars in British boxing with 12 wins (11KO’s) and no losses to his name yet.

Another undefeated British star on the undercard in December is Moses Itauma, who takes on Australian Demsey Mckean.

Two clashes between four Brits round off the undercard, with Dennis McCann against Peter McGrail and Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor completing the night.

Full Usyk vs Fury Undercard

  • Israil Madrimov v Serhii Bohachuk – super-welterweight
  • Moses Itauma v Demsey McKean – heavyweight
  • Johnny Fisher v Dave Allen – heavyweight
  • Dennis McCann v Peter McGrail – super-bantamweight
  • Isaac Lowe v Lee McGregor – featherweight

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury – Event Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury
  • 📊 Records: Usyk (22-0, 14 KO’s) | Fury (34-1-1, 24 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 21st
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA & IBO Heavyweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
