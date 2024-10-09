The undercard for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk has been confirmed with six up and coming British stars making the trip to Saudi Arabia for fight night in December.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 2

In one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the year, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will go head to head in Riyadh again for the WBC, WBA & IBO heavyweight title.

The first meeting between Fury and Usyk was a heavyweight slog, with Usyk winning the heavyweight title after the judges scored the bout in favour of the Ukrainian.

Although the fight result was a split decision, Usyk dominated the majority of the fight and even landed a knockdown in the ninth round – just the ninth in Fury’s career.

Now the pair are preparing for war yet again and fans have been treated to an undercard stacked with up and coming British boxing superstars.

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury Undercard

Israil Madrimov takes on Serhii Bohachuk in one of the featured events on the Fury-Usyk undercard, in a super-welterweight card that will serve as one of the final bouts ahead of the main card.

Both fighters are coming into the bout off the back of losses and the pair will be hungry to get their career’s back on track with a win in Riyadh. Madrimov-Bohachuk is expected to be the best fight before Fury and Usyk take centre stage on a disappointing undercard.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 full fight card is set 🥊 (via @Queensberry) pic.twitter.com/PDbvN8PkmM — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) October 8, 2024

The undefeated Johnny Fisher fights again on an undercard, taking on the vastly experienced Dave Allen in a heavyweight bout that is sure to entertain.

Allen will be by far the most experienced opponent ‘The Romford Bull’ has faced in his young career, but Fisher is one of the highest rated stars in British boxing with 12 wins (11KO’s) and no losses to his name yet.

Another undefeated British star on the undercard in December is Moses Itauma, who takes on Australian Demsey Mckean.

Two clashes between four Brits round off the undercard, with Dennis McCann against Peter McGrail and Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor completing the night.

Full Usyk vs Fury Undercard

Israil Madrimov v Serhii Bohachuk – super-welterweight

Moses Itauma v Demsey McKean – heavyweight

Johnny Fisher v Dave Allen – heavyweight

Dennis McCann v Peter McGrail – super-bantamweight

Isaac Lowe v Lee McGregor – featherweight Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury – Event Info 🥊 Fight: Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 📊 Records: Usyk (22-0, 14 KO’s) | Fury (34-1-1, 24 KO’s)

Usyk (22-0, 14 KO’s) | Fury (34-1-1, 24 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 21st

Saturday, December 21st 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST

Approx. 11:30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA & IBO Heavyweight Titles

WBC, WBA & IBO Heavyweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia