Dwyane Wade On Allen Iverson: “I Want To Give Him His Flowers”

Dwayne Wade will be presented with one of the highest honors in basketball when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame on August 12th. Given the opportunity to choose the person who does the honors of introducing him, Wade went off the beaten path, apparently in order to honor a player that some have been forgetting.

Dwayne Wade Chooses Allen Iverson To Introduce Him

Wade will be joined by other NBA legends when they are inducted as this year’s class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tony Parker will all be a part of the ceremony, as well as current Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

The latter will be introduced by some of his former players, who are legends in their own right. David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili will all take part in introducing Popovich, which will likely be the headlining moment of the event.

As for Dwayne Wade, he chose fellow NBA legend Allen Iverson as the person to ring him in.

It is a peculiar choice, and came as a surprise to most. Wade and Iverson were never teammates, despite playing in the league together for 6 years. But the two played each other in the matchup between the Heat and 76ers, and went an even 8-8 against each other over their careers.

Wade, Iverson Were Teammates On Team USA

The only time the two players shared a uniform was at the 2004 Olympics, which turned out to be a disappointment for Team USA.

But perhaps Dwayne Wade and Allen Iverson formed a bond while playing in Greece. Now that the two are long retired, Iverson will present Wade with the honors of the Hall of Fame, and the latter explained his decision recently:

Allen Iverson is somebody who gets forgotten for what he means to this game and what he means to a community and to a culture. And so, I want to bring that back to the front in the forefront and give him his flowers like he deserves

It is true that Iverson had a massive impact on the culture shift in the NBA. But because he never won a championship, he may not be remembered in the way that he should be, and Wade wants to correct that.

Wade averaged 22 points over the span of his 16-year career. He is a 3-time NBA champion.

